Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will undoubtedly look to the market to strengthen his side in January and reports have emerged indicating the German and owners FSG are in pole position to sign a new target.

Liverpool's successful rebuild...

Back in the summer, the general consensus in and around Anfield was that a squad rebuild would be necessary if the Reds were to realise their ambitions of being able to compete with the likes of Manchester City at the top end of English football.

Big changes occurred during the last window, with the likes of experienced heads Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino among others leaving the club to make way for new arrivals. Freshening up his engine room, Klopp moved to acquire Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo, which looks to have worked a treat on Merseyside, with Liverpool sitting second in the Premier League standings with 27 points from their first 12 fixtures.

Additional work may well be needed in January to bolster squad depth in key positions and according to Football Insider, Klopp seemingly isn't finished strengthening his midfield arsenal as of yet and a move for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could now be on the cards. The report states that Serie A giants Juventus have also thrown their hat in the ring to try and land the England international; however, his preference would be to remain in the English top flight at this stage.

Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane is also mooted to be a target for Liverpool and the 27-year-old has revealed that he is delaying talks over a new contract with the German champions to focus on the current season, as he said:

"I haven’t given it any thought. The club wants to have discussions but at the moment I want to concentrate on the season. Bayern will be my first point of contact, everything else will take care of itself."

Now, a fresh report has suggested that a new defender could also be on the way to Anfield come the New Year when the market re-opens.

Liverpool's last five results - all competitions Competition Opponent & result Venue Premier League Liverpool 3-0 Brentford Anfield Europa League Toulouse 3-2 Liverpool Stadium de Toulouse Premier League Luton Town 1-1 Liverpool Kenilworth Road EFL Cup Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool Vitality Stadium Premier League Liverpool 3-0 Nottingham Forest Anfield

Liverpool lead Goncalo Inacio chase

According to new reports from Spain, Liverpool are favourites to sign Sporting Club defender Goncalo Inacio, who has a release clause of €60 million (£52.5 million) present in his current terms with the Portuguese giants. Nevertheless, the Portugal international is also being courted by the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Real Madrid; however, Liverpool's plans to install Inacio as an 'undisputed starter' could give them the edge in negotiations.

This term, Inacio, who has previously been labelled a "sensation" by Football Talent scout Jacek Kulig, has been ever present for Sporting, racking up 17 appearances across all competitions for his current employers (Inacio statistics - Transfermarkt).

Now, a move to Anfield could beckon for Inacio as Liverpool aim to wrestle the Premier League crown from Manchester City between now and next May, making this one to watch.