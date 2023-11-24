Liverpool are believed to be ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester City in the race to sign a world-renowned player who is "perfect" for them.

Liverpool want January signings

The Reds put all of their focus on rebuilding their midfield during the summer transfer window, and it has paid dividends greatly, with the likes of Dominic Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister catching the eye.

It could now be that Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defence and attack next, with figures such as Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah not getting any younger. Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio continues to be linked with a move to Liverpool, for example, while Leroy Sane has been seen as a Reds transfer target in recent weeks, too.

Now, another transfer update has dropped over Liverpool's potential future business, with the January window edging closer all the time.

Liverpool receive Leroy Sane boost

Speaking to Caught Offside, journalist Christian Falk claimed that Liverpool now appear to have the edge over Man City for the signing of Sane, with the German, labelled as "perfect" for the Reds, not keen on returning to the Etihad in a boost for those at Anfield.

"The big question around Leroy has always been about his mentality. This was a big discussion with Pep Guardiola. Speaking of which, there were rumours around Manchester City also being interested in the player – I heard this was an option, but I also heard that Sane doesn’t want to go back there.

"Jurgen Klopp is a coach who can get his players to buy into the work rate you need at Liverpool. This would be an intelligent move for Liverpool to get Sane, as he has everything; if you can add a working mentality to this (which Jurgen Klopp can perhaps give him), he would be perfect for Liverpool.

"Leroy Sane made a huge development at Bayern Munich regarding his work rate in recent years, tracking back in addition to his offensive output. Now you see why he’s so good now, as he’s also doing this job."

There is no question that Sane is an elite-level footballer whose natural ability has stood out so much down the years, shining for both City and Bayern Munich with his brilliance out wide. The 27-year-old Liverpool target has also scored 13 goals in 59 caps for Germany, showing that he can be a force at international level, and his ability to play on either flank makes him a nightmare to play against for defenders.

Liverpool's top goalscorers this season Total Mohamed Salah 12 Diogo Jota 8 Darwin Nunez 7 Cody Gakpo 4 Luis Diaz 4

That being said, Sane turns 28 next year and may not remain at the peak of his powers for too much longer, and given the amount of money that the Reds may have to spend on him, they could be wise to bring in a younger alternative. The Germany ace also hasn't been without controversy down the years, following an incident with former Liverpool hero Sadio Mane when both were at Bayern together, but it could still be a move to keep an eye on.