Fulham are interested in a deal to sign an exciting talisman in January, but a report has revealed that they aren’t the only club who want to bring him to the Premier League.

Marco Silva's current options

The Cottagers have Harrison Reed, Sasa Lukic, Tom Cairney and Tyrese Francois as their natural options in central midfield as it stands, but there’s a strong possibility that the latter two could be heading for the exit door during the upcoming transfer window. Both Cairney and Francois will have reached the expiration of their deals at the end of the season (Fulham contracts), so should they not be offered the chance to extend their stay or they decide not to put pen to paper on an improved deal, Marco Silva may have to enter the market to find suitable replacements.

The Craven Cottage side have seemingly set their sights on Chivas De Guadalajara's Fernando Beltran who has made a total of 184 senior appearances to date since joining his club back in 2018 (Transfermarkt - Beltran statistics).

However, the Mexico international will be out of contract on December 31st, as per the same above outlet, and with no plans to sign another one, the 25-year-old’s potential availability has alerted the hierarchy that there could be a bargain up for grabs.

Fulham plotting move for Fernando Beltran

According to 90min, Fulham are keen on Beltran, but they are set to face stiff competition from several other high-profile clubs who are also hoping to secure the services of the talented prospect in January.

“Sources have confirmed to 90min that Dutch Eredivisie sides Ajax and Feyenoord, as well as the Premier League's Fulham and Wolves, are closely monitoring the Chivas de Guadalajara figure. English Championship team Leicester City also expressed interest in Beltran.”

Beltran could be a real "playmaker" for Silva

While Beltran is naturally a central midfielder, he is stronger in the offensive aspect of his game where he’s already scored four goals in 19 appearances across all competitions since the start of the season, and he’s always looking to pose a threat to the opposition’s defence.

The Mexico City native currently ranks in the 92nd percentile for progressive carries, representing his desire to push his team as high up the pitch as possible to create chances for both himself and his fellow teammates in the final third (FBRef - Beltran statistics).

Silva’s target is even a versatile operator having been deployed in six different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including four roles in the midfield and out wide on both the left and right flanks, making him a useful option to have in the building should any unexpected injuries occur.

As described by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Beltran is a “roaming playmaker”, and there’s no doubt that for all of the positive qualities that he possesses, he could be an extremely exciting signing should he decide to join Fulham in January.