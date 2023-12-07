Fulham are looking at a deal to sign a new striker in January, and a fresh report has revealed that he’s already in the Premier League.

Aleksandar Mitrovic replacement

Over the summer, Aleksandar Mitrovic left the club and made his big-money move to Saudi Arabia, joining Al-Hilal for a club-record fee, but the hierarchy are yet to purchase a long-term successor, despite thinking they had done so during the previous window.

The Cottagers secured the services of Wolves centre-forward Raul Jimenez, but having scored only three goals to date (Transfermarkt - Jimenez statistics), not to mention that he isn’t getting any younger at 32, he’s not been the direct heir that the top-flight side can utilise.

Chelsea’s Armando Broja is a new and much younger target that Marco Silva appears to have set his sights on, with the 22-year-old having worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team, but he’s not been able to get as much game time as he would have liked.

Albania’s international has made just two starts and four substitute appearances this season in the top-flight (WhoScored - Broja statistics), and the fact that he’s so low down in the pecking order means that chiefs have been alerted that he could be made available for transfer in January.

Fulham eyeing Armando Broja

According to Football Insider, Fulham are considering a move for Broja, but any deal being struck is likely to depend on Chelsea being able to find a suitable replacement before he was to join.

“It is believed that Chelsea star Armando Broja is one name being looked at by Craven Cottage chiefs ahead of the new year. Fulham could step up their interest in the Albania international as they prepare to end their interest in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy.

"Broja could be a realistic alternative to the Guinea international, but it is unclear if Chelsea would allow him to leave mid-season. It is believed the Blues would have to sign a new striker of their own before allowing the 22-year-old to leave.”

Broja is the "complete" final third package

Since the start of his career, Broja has racked up 54 involvements, 43 goals and 11 assists, in 151 appearances, and while he can be prolific when leading the line through the middle, he’s also comfortable playing in several other areas (Transfermarkt - Broja statistics).

Standing at 6 foot 3, Mauricio Pochettino’s talisman is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass following his arrival on the professional scene, including everywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Broja is therefore a “complete” striker, and having previously scored at Craven Cottage when playing against Fulham recently, Silva would no doubt love to secure his services and get him on the home side in January, making this one to watch.