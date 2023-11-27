Fulham have made contact to enquire about a deal to bring a new striker to the Premier League on loan, according to a fresh report.

Fulham's season so far

The Cottagers have made an extremely mixed start to the new campaign having won three, drawn three and lost six of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves sitting 15th in the top-flight table.

Victories Draws Defeats Everton (1-0) Arsenal (2-2) Brentford (3-0) Luton Town (1-0) Crystal Palace (0-0) Manchester City (5-1) Sheffield United (3-1) Brighton (1-1) Chelsea (2-0) Tottenham (2-0) Manchester United (1-0) Aston Villa (3-1)

Marco Silva’s side have struggled to find the back of the net and are the joint-lowest scorers with Burnley ahead of the clash with Wolves, so it’s clear that the manager will have to enter the market to find some prolific reinforcements should he want to change his fortunes in the final third.

The Portuguese boss has set his sights on Ajax centre-forward Chuba Akpom, who only put pen to paper over the summer from Championship side Middlesbrough, and it’s fair to say that he’s made an impressive start to his new life at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

England’s former youth international has firmly established himself as John Van’t Schip’s best-performing offensive player so far this season in the Eredivisie (WhoScored - Ajax statistics), and the 28-year-old’s impressive form has caught the eye of the hierarchy at Craven Cottage ahead of January.

Fulham showing interest in Chuba Akpom

According to TEAMtalk, Akpom is of interest to Fulham, alongside several other clubs who are also looking to secure his services at the start of next year.

“Crystal Palace and Fulham are amongst the clubs who have enquired about the availability of Ajax striker Chuba Akpom, TEAMtalk can reveal.

"Sources have now told TEAMtalk that Akpom is open to the idea of a move to the Premier League and with Ajax ready to consider a loan deal, there is interest.

"Crystal Palace and Fulham are both very keen on a possible deal for the 28-year-old, while Everton, Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United are also keeping tabs on the situation.”

Akpom could be a "remarkable" addition

During his time at Ajax, Akpom has so far scored five goals from 13 matches in total which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, but he’s capable of operating everywhere across the frontline and even as an attacking midfielder (Transfermarkt - Akpom statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, Schip’s talisman was named the 2022/23 Player of the Season in the Championship, so the fact that he’s received individual recognition for his performances in England shows that he’s capable of reaching the high standards required to succeed.

According to BBC reporter Oluwashina Okeleji, Akpom is a “remarkable” striker, and when you consider that he shares the same representative, Elite Project Group Ltd, as Alex Iwobi (Fulham agents), this existing connection that his management have to the club could give the board a small advantage should they try to get a deal over the line.