Highlights Newcastle United's injury list has continued to grow, causing challenges for Eddie Howe in balancing the Premier League and Champions League.

The extent of goalkeeper Nick Pope's injury, a dislocated shoulder, was revealed after their win against Manchester United.

Newcastle will miss Pope's presence in goal, as he has been one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has earned high praise for his performances.

Whilst things continue to go well for Newcastle United, their injury list has grown longer and longer as the weeks have gone on. The Magpies have found out the hard way just how difficult it can be to balance both life in the Premier League and the Champions League, with blips along the way in both competitions.

Eddie Howe has faced absences all over the pitch, whether it's been within his backline or a crisis up top due to the injuries of Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak. And now, a new problem has emerged for the former Bournemouth boss. The Newcastle manager revealed the extent of one particular injury after his side defeated Manchester United in yet another impressive victory.

Newcastle injury news

Looking back on Newcastle's summer transfer window, they didn't welcome too many reinforcements. In total, only Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento arrived when it came to players ready to make an impact on the first-team. Since then, Tonali has been hit with a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules and Barnes has struggled with injuries, leaving Livramento to carry the torch for impressive summer signings at St James' Park. Admittedly, however, the Magpies could never have expected to suffer absences in almost every position at different points of the campaign so far, with their latest injury summing things up.

Speaking after Newcastle's 1-0 win over United, Howe revealed the extent of Nick Pope's injury, with the goalkeeper forced off in the 86th minute. Howe said via Fabrizio Romano: "It looks like Nick's dislocated his shoulder. His shoulder has come out of his joint... it doesn’t look good for him."

It remains to be seen just how long the goalkeeper is out for, but with a busy period of festive fixtures approaching, a dislocated shoulder is far from good news. It will now likely be up to Martin Dubravka to step up at St James' Park.

Newcastle will miss "phenomenal" Pope

Since making the move to Newcastle in the summer of 2022, Pope has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, playing an impressive part in the Magpies' rise into the top four in the previous campaign. Things have been no different this season, either. The shot-stopper has been one of the best in the division, which begs the question as to how Newcastle will cope without him.

Earning huge praise as a result of his performances, Shay Given had nothing but good things to say about Pope last season, telling Sky Sports via TeamTalk:

“A lot of the saves are saves I’d expect Nick to make. He’s a tall goalkeeper, a big guy so sometimes it’s easier to save with his feet than your hands. This [the Haaland save] for me is the save of the match. Even Jimmy [Floyd Hasselbaink] next to me was like, ‘he didn’t save that’. He saved that [onto the post]. That’s a phenomenal, brilliant save.