West Ham United fans will be eagerly anticipating an injury update on Jarrod Bowen's status and have now got their wish from a specialist in the subject.

West Ham's striker situation...

On the face of it, West Ham United have some decent striking options to choose from at the London Stadium, with Michail Antonio, Danny Ings and Divin Mubama being naturally predicated centre forwards. Mohammed Kudus and Bowen are both capable of featuring as a number nine and have both occupied a central slot at times this campaign.

Nevertheless, injury issues have started to take their toll on David Moyes' ability to pick a strong offensive lineup over the last few weeks, leaving the Scotsman with no choice but to make alterations to his side.

Jamaica international Antonio returned from the recent international break injured; however, he avoided a serious concern as scans proved that he only strained his medial ligament, which will render him unavailable for around a month, according to The Evening Standard.

Three Lions winger Bowen also sustained a problem on international duty, which is something Moyes touched on in his post-match press conference after the Irons' 2-1 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor, as he stated: "Jarrod is, I hope, not too bad. But he just wasn’t ready to play and we couldn’t get him ready for the game."

Giving nothing away with regards to the extent of Bowen's injury, West Ham United fans will hope that their star man isn't out on the sidelines for too long as they enter a congester run of festive fixtures. Now, an update on his situation has emerged from an expert in physical therapy and sports science explaining the permutations and potential length of Bowen's absence.

Jarrod Bowen injury verdict...

Speaking to West Ham Zone, injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has allayed fears that Bowen could be set for a considerable spell on the sidelines and expects him to be back in contention sooner than other reports have suggested.

Jarrod Bowen in-game statistics 2023/24 - Premier League (WhoScored) Shots per game 2.8 Dribbles per game 1.6 Average match rating 7.34/10

Brar stated: "The only reason for those reports to be true, we’re talking over six months out – would be an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

"However, that is certainly not the case. It’s hard to give specifics on what it might be because not much information has been given out by the national team or the club. But, he should be fine for the coming games."

This campaign, Bowen has once again been in imperious form for the Irons, registering nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances across all competitions (Bowen statistics - Transfermarkt).

Carrying the torch in attack for West Ham United, Bowen has also successfully performed 45 shot-creating actions in 2023/24, with nine directly leading to goals (Bowen statistics - FBRef).

Moving into a busy period of matches, Moyes will be keen for Bowen to return to action as soon as possible at the London Stadium due to the constant threat he provides no matter the opposition.