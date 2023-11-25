Insiders at a rival club are believed to be "convinced" that Tottenham are "lining up a bid" to sign one of their top transfer targets.

Lange at work behind the scenes

After arriving from Aston Villa on 1st November, new sporting director Johan Lange has officially got to work on identifying Spurs transfer targets for the winter window.

As now confirmed by manager Ange Postecoglou in a press conference on Friday (via football.london), plans are "well away" ahead of January and Lange is personally leading the charge for new Spurs signings.

"I guess the challenge for us was they all came at once as it hasn't been staggered," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's injury problems, going on to share an update on their transfer plans.

"In terms of January, the planning is well away with that. Johan [Lange] has come in and he's leading that in terms of all the background work.

"My involvement and my own sort of ramp up to it as we get closer to January and understanding exactly what our requirements are at the moment, although work has been done in the background with Johan leading it and he's brought in some people to help him in that area. We'll work with him when the time is right."

Rumoured Spurs targets for January

The north Londoners were already linked to signing a new left-sided centre-back long before Lange, with Tottenham especially eager to bolster that area of the squad after Micky van de Ven's injury.

Spurs are targeting Lloyd Kelly of Bournemouth as one example, while the agent of Genoa star Radu Dragusin revealed Tottenham talks over signing the defender this week.

“I have been in London for some time and have almost weekly meetings with important teams," said Dragusin's representative Florin Manea to Fanatik.

"We are getting closer. I spoke with Newcastle, with Arsenal, with Tottenham. I also have the messages with them, conversations. There are teams that ask."

Meanwhile, there have been murmurs of Spurs eyeing a new winger and, potentially, a striker to replace Harry Kane further down the line in 2024.

Club insiders expect Spurs bid for Toney

Brentford star Ivan Toney is one of the linked options, coming after he scored 20 goals in the Premier League alone last season.

According to The Sun, Chelsea insiders are "convinced" Spurs will move for Toney, though Postecoglou's side deny this themselves.

Indeed, the west Londoners have a real belief that Tottenham are "lining up a bid" for the 27-year-old, who is actually one of Chelsea's top targets to solve their own striker woes.

Stamford Bridge chiefs are apparently braced for a three-way battle for Toney's services, with Arsenal also among the contenders.

Ivan Toney strengths (via WhoScored) Aerial duels Direct free-kicks Through balls Finishing

The Brentford star, called "underrated" by Football Analyst Statman Dave, is set to return from a ban for alleged gambling breaches midway through January.