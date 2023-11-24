A major off-field development has taken place at Liverpool that could delight supporters, with reliable journalist James Pearce providing news on the update.

FSG's redevelopment of Anfield

The Reds face a mammoth task in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, making the trip to champions Manchester City for a vital clash at the top of the table. It is a major test of where Jurgen Klopp's side are at currently, in terms of being genuine title contenders or not, and we will know a lot more about the team come the final whistle at the Etihad.

Away from the on-field action at Anfield in recent years, there has been plenty going on with the redevelopment of the stadium, with owners FSG making significant changes to Liverpool's world-famous ground. First up, the Main Stand was increased hugely back in 2016, immediately giving Anfield a more intimidating look to it, and now the Anfield Road Stand has been added to, in a venture that will eventually take the capacity of the ground to 61,000.

There have been delays to its opening, however, with the original plan for it to be in use for the start of this season, but now a new update has emerged over when fans will be able to take to their new seats.

Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, Pearce claimed that part of Liverpool's new Anfield Road Stand could be open for the clash with Manchester United on 17th December in what is "good news" for the Reds.

"Good news. The upper tier of the Anfield Road Stand should be partially open for the visit of Manchester United next month, boosting capacity to around 56,000."

This is fantastic news ahead of a busy period for Liverpool, and while there has been understandable frustration about the delay of the stand's opening in recent months, this is a clear step in the right direction.

FSG haven't necessarily been universally popular owners during their time at Anfield, with some feeling they are too frugal when it comes to transfers, among other shortcomings, but they deserve genuine praise for the redevelopment of Anfield.

Incredibly, the Kop is now the smallest stand in the ground, which speaks volumes about the work that has been done, and it has helped Liverpool ensure that Anfield now has a modern feel to it, as well as retaining some of its important historical roots.

The fact that it is the United game next month that could see more fans inside the stadium can only be a good thing, in what is always one of the Reds' most important games of any season, as they take on one of their most bitter rivals on Merseyside. It could just give Klopp's men that little extra bit of inspiration on the day, and the hope is that the entire stand is full of fans come the end of the campaign, at which point trophy glory will hopefully have come their way.

This is another positive step for the entire brand of Liverpool, in terms of increasing matchday revenue and generally becoming an even more enticing proposition for potential signings.