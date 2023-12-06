A significant update has emerged regarding 777 Partners' potential takeover of Everton Football Club, courtesy of journalist Paul Brown.

Everton takeover latest

The Blues have had so much going on this season, with drama emerging at every turn, whether it be results on the pitch or the 10-point for financial breaches that has come the club's way in recent weeks.

The saga that has been rumbling on the longest is the proposed takeover of Everton, however, with Farhad Moshiri's time as owner possibly coming to an end sooner rather than later. There is no end in sight at the moment, though, with doubts expressed over the credentials of 777 Partners, who have emerged as the front-runners to gain a majority stake in the Blues.

It does feel as though nothing is going to be agreed in the near future, but supporters will be desperate to see an agreement reached in time for Everton's move to their new Bramley Moore Dock stadium at the end of this season.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Brown claimed from his "sources" that 777 Partners are now increasingly unlikely to see their takeover of Everton go through, due to failing to pass Premier League protocols.

"I'm hearing that 777 Partners are now unlikely to pass the Premier League's fit and proper person test. They say they've submitted all the relevant documents, but my sources tell me that there is a problem.

"You have to remember that there are also multiple very serious lawsuits going through the US courts right now involving this company. The question to ask is, does anybody really believe that the Premier League wants to run the risk of passing these guys only for a US court to deliver a verdict against 777 Partners in one of these cases?"

This update sums up the takeover situation at Everton currently, with constant stumbling blocks emerging with 777 and their hopes of becoming the club's new owners. With each passing report like this that drops, the more it feels as though the Merseysiders' should be considering abandoning all talk of them taking them over, with too many issues.

The Blues need reliable new owners who are going to take the club in the right direction, benefiting from the new stadium as much as possible and building an exciting future for the fans, rivalling Liverpool in the city in the process.

Everton need to have the funds to match some of the top clubs in the country when it comes to transfers, and they need to be in a position where they are functioning smoothly both on and off the pitch. As things stand, it is hard to envisage that being the case with 777 Partners, and the fact that they allegedly seem unlikely to pass the league's fit and proper person test just about sums up the situation.