Newcastle United have been handed a boost in their efforts to sign an "ice cold" attacking star, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle need attacking depth

The Magpies will have the chance to make new signings next month, with the January transfer window arriving and allowing Eddie Howe the opportunity to bolster his squad options. It has been a season to remember for Newcastle so far, although not always for positive reasons, and injuries have decimated them at times, making it hard to hit top gear in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

In attack, both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson have been injury-plagued, and it has been difficult for both to enjoy extended runs in the team this season, playing a part in their hit-and-miss form.

For that reason, Howe could look to bring in another option to provide competition for them soon, with Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to Newcastle, and VfB Stuttgart ace Serhou Guirassy also potentially heading to St James' Park.

Newcastle handed Serhou Guirassy boost

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs provided an update on Newcastle's interest in Guirassy, saying he is keen on the idea of moving to the Premier League, acting as a clear boost for the Magpies.

"With Guirassy, it's slightly different [to Ekitike] because he's on fire. He’s scored 16 goals in all competitions this season. So, there's real quality there, but he’s not a player that Stuttgart want to lose mid-season. So, that has its complications.

"From the player's perspective, if he does move to the Premier League, and I’m told there is an openness broadly to do so, he won't want to go from playing every week into double figures, scoring freely, having a breakthrough season, to suddenly being on the bench, which would lend itself probably more towards a summer move as well."

Guirassy is enjoying an incredible season to date, scoring a remarkable 15 goals in his first ten Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24, which has proven to be a record-breaking effort from the Newcastle transfer target.

The 27-year-old could be such an exciting signing by the Magpies, and while a summer move looks much more likely to happen than a January transfer, he could be worth waiting for, rather than taking a punt on somebody else next month.

Serhou Guirassy's Bundesliga stats this season Total Appearances 10 Goals 15 Assists 1

Guirassy's scoring record has been hailed as "pure psycho" by Stuttgart teammate Deniz Undav, who added that he is "ice cold in front of goal and just enjoys himself", and it may be that Newcastle continue to track his form over the next few months, making sure that he retains this consistency and isn't simply going through a purple patch.

The Guinean does look like the real deal, however, only being outscored by Harry Kane in the Bundesliga this season, and his shot conversion rate of 48% is only just behind the England superstar's tally of 49%, further outlining why he could be a fantastic signing for Howe.