A high-profile transfer at Liverpool has been rumoured recently, but now a fresh twist has emerged following an important update.

Liverpool linked with swap deal

The Reds could find themselves in the transfer market for new signings in the near future, with the January window giving Jurgen Klopp an opportunity to bolster his squad. While plenty of rumours have been swirling around regarding potential incomings at Anfield, with Fluminense midfielder Andre linked with a move to Liverpool, a surprise departure has also been mooted in recent days.

A report has claimed that Luis Diaz could leave to join Barcelona, with Raphinha heading in the other direction as a replacement for the Colombian winger. It is a surprise rumour, in many ways, considering Diaz's importance to Liverpool, and the idea of him suddenly moving on would be a huge disappointment to many. Now, a key update has emerged regarding the situation, however - one that could make Reds supporters feel very differently about the situation.

Liverpool transfer twist on Luis Diaz

According to a 'big' update from Football Insider journalist Pete O'Rourke, Liverpool are not interested in a swap deal between Diaz and Raphinha in a transfer twist contrary to recent reports, instead seeing the former as someone they want to keep hold of.

"Liverpool have no plans to sanction a swap deal which would see Luis Diaz join Barcelona and Raphinha head the other way, sources have told Football Insider.

"Reports in Spain have suggested the Brazil international, 26, could head to Anfield as part of a deal for Reds star Diaz. However, a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Liverpool would not entertain offers for the Colombia international."

This is a big boost for anyone of a Liverpool persuasion, with Diaz someone who is such a popular figure on Merseyside, not to mention an elite attacking player who has shone ever since arriving at Anfield in January 2022. It is easy to forget how big a difference the Colombia international made upon his arrival, adding new life into a tired-looking squad midway through the 2021/22 season, with the Reds then almost winning an unprecedented quadruple after he joined.

Therefore, you could argue there is absolutely no sense in selling Diaz at this point in his career, considering he is still only 26 years of age, and his performances this season have been full of attacking threat and heart, especially when having to play in and around the same time that his father was kidnapped.

Liverpool's top goalscorers this season Total Mohamed Salah 12 Diogo Jota 8 Darwin Nunez 7 Cody Gakpo 4 Luis Diaz 4

Raphinha is an excellent footballer who always showed his ability in a Leeds United shirt in the Premier League, but he hasn't pulled up any trees at Barcelona, with the winger scoring 12 goals in 61 appearances for the Catalan giants. The Brazilian could arguably be a downgrade on Diaz, so unless the Reds hero was suddenly desperate to move to Barca, a swap deal is something that has to be avoided. His peak years could easily still be ahead of him, and the hope is that he becomes a true Liverpool legend over time.