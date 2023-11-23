Everton could come under fire from several other clubs following their points deduction, with a reliable journalist delivering what he’s heard on the club possibly being sued.

Everton's season so far

The Toffees have made a mixed start to the new top-flight campaign having won four, drawn two and lost six of their opening 12 games, but in recent weeks, life off the field has been even more disappointing and has resulted in severe consequences.

After being found guilty of breaching some of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, Sean Dyche’s side have been handed a ten-point deduction meaning that they have dropped to second from bottom in the table.

The Goodison Park side are at risk of being sued by the likes of Burnley, Leeds United and Leicester City, which, if successful, could see Everton fall into administration, and it’s been reported that if that scenario were to happen, being docked a further nine points could come to fruition.

The Merseyside outfit are believed to be unhappy that the above case will be heard by the same disciplinary panel who punished them in the first place, though whilst there will be obvious cause for concern about what could happen in the future, a promising update has emerged which supporters will be pleased to hear.

Dean Jones delivers verdict

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Dean Jones admitted that Everton should not be worried about getting dragged into a "worst-case scenario", with confidence from Goodison Park in a positive update. He said:

"They're obviously in disarray at the moment, and there's a sense of fear over what could happen next. From what I understand there is a reasonable amount of confidence that any chance of them getting sued probably wouldn't lead to the worst case scenario for Everton.

"I think that they would look to deal with that. I think they already feel like they've been hard enough done by in this situation without any salt being rubbed into their wounds.

"You can completely see the case that the other teams that have been affected by them spending like this might feel they've got a case to actually get something for themselves here, and to feel that there is some reasons for them to avenge what Everton have gone and done in terms of spending."

Everton could face further consequences

Whilst Everton could do with more positive form and results on the pitch now, Dyche and his players could well be affected by the situation happening behind the scenes, and unfortunately for the hierarchy, this may create a domino effect of further consequences.

Should the board suffer any more financial difficulties, they could end up struggling to pay the wages of their existing squad members, not to mention how it could affect signing new players because they wouldn’t be able to compete in the market.

In addition, Farhad Moshiri has been working on the build of the club’s new stadium, Bramley-Moore Dock, though should the board be put under pressure regarding cash, this is also a project that might have to be put on the back burner until the situation has been resolved in the near future.