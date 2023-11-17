Arsenal's board, headed by Josh and Stan Kroenke, are willing to back manager Mikel Arteta "to the hilt" as journalist Wayne Veysey shares news on their January transfer plans.

Edu plotting 2024 moves

Sporting director Edu and the Gunners board spent north of £200 million on new recruits over the summer transfer window, but reports this last fortnight suggest they may be ready to go again.

Thomas Partey's injury blow, coupled with rumours the Ghanaian may even depart in January, has apparently prompted Arsenal to look at other options. Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny are also out of contract at the end of the Premier League season, meaning Arteta could be left very short of midfield numbers by this time next year.

There is believed to be a willingness to sign a new midfielder as Arsenal eye a future partner for Declan Rice, with Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz and Fluminese sensation Andre both linked in the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, there have also been claims that Arsenal are keen on signing a new striker, with Brentford star Ivan Toney reportedly near the top of their wishlist. It will be interesting to see how the north Londoners reinvest in their squad given Edu's lavish summer spending, but it appears Arsenal are ready to back Arteta yet again in the new year.

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

Arsenal chiefs "ready to spend" £50m on player

The Spaniard has guided Arsenal to eight wins from a possible 12 in the Premier League so far, with Arsenal looking like sure-fire contenders for their first title in nearly 20 years.

In a show of faith, Arsenal chiefs are "ready to spend" £50 million on a "single player" in January, as they wish to further reinforce Arteta's potential challenge.

The club's board, led by Stan and Josh Kroenke, are apparently ready to pump money into the squad despite their marquee player deals earlier this year. That is according to Football Insider, who also state that Arsenal are indeed keen to bring in a new defensive midfielder above all.

Arsenal should sign Andre

We believe that Brazil international Andre could come as the best option for Arsenal. The 22-year-old has been widely linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, all while being dubbed the "best midfielder" in his country right now (Fernando Campos).

As journalist Dean Jones pointed out this week in an interview for GiveMeSport, Liverpool are stalling on paying a fee for Andre, and the player himself is keen on a move to England. Indeed, this could hand Arsenal a "great" opportunity to sign Andre. Another temptation could be that the player's contract includes a pretty affordable £34 million release clause.

"Andre is an interesting one here because there definitely has been attention dedicated to his situation and if he is going to make a move, it makes sense that it will be in January because of the way the calendar works in Brazilian football." said Jones to GMS.

"The player is keen to move to England and at a time when Liverpool are wavering over his valuation, this could be a great moment to strike as the other main competition will be Fulham. Fluminense are willing to sell and given the player’s profile and expectations and growth potential, I think he would be a decent fit for what Arteta is building towards."