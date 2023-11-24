Tottenham and sporting director Johan Lange could move for a "massive" £60 million defender after behind-the-scenes talks over January transfers this week.

Lange drawing up Spurs January shortlist

Reports by media sources over the last few days indicate that Lange, after arriving from Aston Villa earlier this month, is now fully at work on plans for the winter window. Spurs' new transfer chief, who'll be working under Tottenham football officer Scott Munn, is tasked with backing manager Ange Postecoglou with a new left-sided centre-back above all after Micky van de Ven's hamstring injury.

The Dutchman is ruled out of action until 2024, and while van de Ven should be back partnering Cristian Romero by the time January comes around, the absences of both men highlight Spurs' severe lack of squad depth.

Postecoglou has been forced to play the previously out-of-favour Eric Dier in defeats to both Chelsea and Wolves prior to the international break, while makeshift option Ben Davies has been put next to him. It's safe to say this defensive axis is a real downgrade on both van de Ven and Romero, with Spurs now looking to the transfer market for a solution.

According to reports this week, Uruguay defender Sebastian Caceres, Everton's Ben Godfrey, Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, Genoa star Radu Dragusin, Union Saint-Gilloise's Koki Machida, Benfica starlet Morato, English starlet Jarrad Branthwaite and Sporting Lisbon's Goncalo Inacio have all made their way on Tottenham's transfer shortlist.

Spurs could move for Guehi

Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi has also been linked with a move to Spurs in 2024. The 23-year-old, who is a key player for Palace and Roy Hodgson at the heart of their defence, is subject to interest from Tottenham who could even make a move in January.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs could swoop for Guehi after a meeting over transfers this week. The Lilywhites apparently held recent internal talks over whom to try and sign when the window opens, with Guehi coming as one of the options.

It is unclear whether the Eagles would be willing to part company with their star centre-back mid-season, but other reports claim he'll cost around £60 million in any case (Football Insider).

The homegrown ace could not only shore up Postecoglou's defence, but also provide a young, promising alternative to van de Ven with great top-flight experience. Guehi has been called a "massive" player and "absolute tank" by Josef Bursik, a former teammate of his at England Under-21 level.

Guehi's style of play (via WhoScored) Likes to play long balls Likes to dribble Plays the ball off the ground often

Meanwhile, Hodgson has previously expressed his admiration for the Three Lions, calling him a "very useful" asset to Palace alongside central defensive partner Joachim Andersen.

“Marc Guehi and (Joachim) Andersen are very good players," Hodgson explained.

“They’re good defenders and good on the ball, which is very useful because it helps you start attacks, switch play and develop the composure you need to build attacks up. They’re both very useful to the club and would be to any club because they’re good players.”