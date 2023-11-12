Highlights Spurs' recent struggles highlight their lack of squad depth, with injuries and suspensions exposing their defensive crisis.

Sporting director Johan Lange's first task will be to find a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

The club must act quickly to secure a top-four finish, as their early season form could suffer without reinforcements and tough fixtures approaching.

It was all going so well for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham Hotspur, who found themselves competing at the top of the Premier League table in the surprise package of the season so far. But it was almost going too well, as if things could only get worse rather than even better. And one London derby to forget has proved that was exactly the case, with Spurs enduring their worst week yet under their new manager.

Their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea was devastating enough, but suspensions for Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie, alongside injuries to Micky van de Ven and James Maddison exposed the Lilywhites' squad depth problem for all to see, culminating in a shock defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers just a week later. Now, new sporting director Johan Lange has reportedly been handed his first task in the role ahead of the January transfer window.

Spurs transfer news

After just two absences, Spurs found themselves fielding a centre-back partnership of Eric Dier and Ben Davies in what is damning evidence of their failure to reinforce their backline during the summer transfer window. The result of that partnership was only ever going to be three points for Wolves. The Midlands club left it late but more than deserved the win after scoring twice in stoppage time to turn the game on its head and secure a famous 2-1 victory at Molinuex.

Given their defensive crisis after two absences, it comes as no surprise as to what Lange's first task is as the club's sporting director. According to The Mirror, Lange's first task will be to source a new centre-back for Postecoglou in the January transfer window. The Lilywhites' search for a centre-back could become even more important if Dier leaves during the winter window, leaving Spurs with just three senior players in that position.

It remains to be seen just who will make the top of Lange's shortlist, but reports suggest that Spurs are among those eyeing a potential move for Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, who they reportedly saw a £20m bid rejected for on deadline day during the summer.

Spurs must solve centre-back problem

With Dier's contract coming to an end next summer and his immediate future currently in doubt, Spurs have no choice but to welcome another central defender during the January transfer window if they want to secure their place back in the Premier League's top four. So far, Postecoglou has done an excellent job, but he can't work miracles. Daniel Levy has the opportunity to utilise a top manager and he must not waste that chance by failing to act in the market.

Until January, the former Celtic manager will have to make do with the options that are currently at his disposal. Potentially without Van de Ven for at least a number of weeks, however, Spurs may see their early season form come to a crashing halt at the worst time possible, as the Premier League's festive fixtures come thick and fast. It looks set to be their toughest spell under Postecoglou yet.