Liverpool are "closely" monitoring a hugely exciting young player who is believed to be "more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo", according to a fresh talent update.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds have been relatively quiet in the transfer market in recent years, with Jurgen Klopp generally happy with the squad at his disposal, but that changed during last summer's window, in order to alter their Premier League fortunes for the better after a poor 2022/23 campaign.

The Liverpool manager clearly saw that there were huge issues with his midfield, in terms of their ability to cover ground like they once did, so he made noticeable changes there. Not only did the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita move on, but four new players came in, with Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister making the biggest impression so far.

While a proper defensive midfielder could still be on the agenda moving forward - Mac Allister hasn't always shone in that role this season - it could be that Klopp begins to focus on bolster different areas of the pitch, including adding depth to his central defensive and attacking options.

A fresh transfer claim has now emerged regarding the Reds' pursuit of one massive prospect, as they look to seal further eye-catching business.

Liverpool want Kenan Yildiz

According to a new update from Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are keen on signing highly-rated Juventus youngster Kenan Yildiz, with the Reds thought to be "closely" watching him at the moment.

The 18-year-old is believed to have been scouted by numerous top clubs across Europe, but it is the Merseysiders who currently look to be showing the most interest.

Liverpool's sporting director Jorg Schmadtke has been monitoring the progress of Yildiz since his Bayern Munich days, with the teenage attacking midfielder moving to Juve from the Bundesliga giants last year.

The report also states that Yildiz "would be compatible" with fellow youngster Ben Doak at Anfield, suggesting both could be stars of the future at the club alongside each other. For now, there is only "preliminary interest" from the Reds, but a bid for him at this point "still cannot be ruled out".

This could be such a statement signing if Liverpool manage to pip other big clubs to the signature of Yildiz, considering how high his ceiling is, having been described as "more talented than Cristiano Ronaldo" by former coach Sokyan Baskar.

At just 18 years of age, the Reds transfer target is already making waves at both club and international level, scoring once in three caps for Turkey, with his first strike for his country coming in a recent 3-2 victory over Germany. He has also made five appearances for Juventus' first team, despite still being so young, showing that he is already good enough to be featuring for one of Europe's biggest clubs.

Yildiz would be considered one for the future by Klopp, arriving as a squad player and slowly maturing into something more influential, and the sky looks to be the limit for the attacking maestro if he continues on his current trajectory.