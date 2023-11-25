Liverpool could be tempted to accept an offer for a "super-special" Reds hero, according to a new transfer update regarding the future of one of Anfield's current stars.

Future of Liverpool's star player

The Reds have enjoyed such a special era with Jurgen Klopp at the helm, winning the Premier League, Champions League and numerous other trophies along the way.

There have been so many players who have become genuine Liverpool legends in recent years, with certain individuals standing out more than the rest, including Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk.

However, it is clear that these figures won't go on forever, and Klopp has already done a good job of completely rebuilding his midfield during the summer transfer window, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, while moving on past heroes such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

When it comes to the next big players to leave, Salah's future has arguably been the biggest talking point, with Liverpool rejecting a £150m bid from Al-Ittihad back in the summer. The 31-year-old is out of contract at Anfield in the summer of 2025, but it remains to be seen if he will stay beyond that date by leaving for big money next summer or even eventually departing for free.

A new update has now emerged regarding what could happen with the Reds' Egyptian king, with talk of an exit not going away.

Liverpool could accept Mohamed Salah offer

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool could contemplate the idea of accepting an offer for Salah, slapping a £200m price tag on his shoulders.

Granted, it is an enormous sum of money, but Saudi Pro League clubs could be willing to spend it given the level of wealth that they possess.

This is a tricky situation for Liverpool, considering what a vast amount of money £200m is, so it is only natural that they will consider giving the green light to his exit if an offer that big arrives.

Mohamed Salah's Liverpool stats Total Appearances 323 Goals 198 Assists 84

On the flip-side, however, Salah still looks as good as ever, with the Reds legend registering 15 goal involvements (10 goals and five assists) in his first 13 Premier League appearances this season and showing no sign of slowing up. This is someone who Klopp clearly adores as a footballer, saying of him earlier this year:

"In a club with the all-time greats we had in the past, being the first one who scores in nine consecutive home games is super-special. Scoring again 30 goals this season is super-special and setting up a lot of goals as well, as he is so often involved in our goals, not only with the assist or the finish, very often with the second or third-last pass as well, which is as important. So, yeah, absolutely great."

Ideally, Salah would extend his stay beyond 2025 and continue breaking records for a number of years to come, but if that monstrous bid does arrive next summer, there would still be an element of sense in taking the money and continuing the squad rebuild.