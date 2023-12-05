Liverpool are believed to be keen on securing a double swoop for two talents from the same team, but they are far from alone in showing an interest.

Liverpool eyeing January moves

The Reds are flying high after making significant additions to their squad during the summer transfer window, allowing Jurgen Klopp's side to become Premier League title challengers again. January signings could further boost Liverpool's chances of going all the way this season, with a number of players linked with moves to Anfield in recent months, with various areas of the pitch potentially being looked at.

One individual who has been backed to become a Reds player is highly-rated Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, with the Portuguese a player who is capable of thriving as both a centre-back and left-back. Another midfielder also isn't out of the question, with Fluminenese midfielder Andre possibly on the move after helping his side to Copa Libertadores glory last month. A "verbal agreement" with the Brazil international has even been mooted. Inter Milan free-kick maestro Hakan Calhanoglu is reportedly seen as an option, too, although at 29, there could be question marks over whether he would be the right choice.

Liverpool keen on signing Yoro and Santos

According to a fresh transfer update from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are interested in signing Lille pair Leny Yori and Tiago Santos, but other Premier League clubs are also in the mix for the defenders, who have caught the eye of Reds scouts.

"A pair of Lille defenders are courting heavyweight interest from Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham and West Ham, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

"Yoro is understood to be viewed slightly more favourably than Santos despite being the younger of the pair, though both players have received glowing reports from the scouts of the interested English sides."

Both Yoro and Santos could be players who come in as the future of Liverpool, rather than signings who could immediately increase their Premier League title chances.

The former is an exciting 18-year-old central defender with so much potential, although the Reds transfer target has still started 12 Ligue 1 games this season. Meanwhile, the latter is a 21-year-old right-back who also has plenty of playing time to his name in 2023/24, enjoying 11 league outings, nine of which have come from the start.

At some point, Liverpool are going to need to bring in young defensive reinforcements, and both Yoro and Santos could represent eye-catching exciting options, proving to be eventual mainstays of the team. Both Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip are both now 32 years of age, so they won't necessarily be around forever, while Andy Robertson also turns 30 next year.

Planning for the future is so important, ensuring that the Reds remain a force long after Klopp has left as manager, and acquiring the signature of two such big talents could be ideal ahead of their rivals, with Santos possibly seen as a right-back who could allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to become an out-and-out midfielder.