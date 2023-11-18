Liverpool have been handed a boost after learning that one of their first-team stars could return from injury during next weekend’s Premier League game vs Manchester City.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds have Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley all out on the sidelines with their respective long-term problems, but the club have received some more positive news regarding the fitness of a few in the short term.

According to reports, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate are expected to stage their comeback for the highly anticipated encounter against Pep Guardiola’s side, which is great for the defensive backline, while Jurgen Klopp is also set to have his options bolstered in the middle.

The Merseyside outfit secured the services of central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich over the summer, and it's fair to say that he has shown plenty of promising signs during his 12 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Gravenberch statistics), but he's recently been absent.

The Netherlands international has missed the last two games against Toulouse in the Europa League and Brentford in the top flight due to a niggling knee injury, but if the following update is to be believed, the 21-year-old may be back at his manager’s disposal next weekend.

Ryan Gravenberch set to be available

According to This Is Anfield, Gravenberch may return from injury for Saturday’s showdown at the Etihad Stadium, and he also could be joined by Curtis Jones.

"Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate were surprise absentees from the squad to face Brentford, with the former also being forced to drop out of international duty with France. But This Is Anfield understands both men were sidelined only by minor issues that it is expected will have cleared for the visit to the Etihad Stadium.

“Sources also confirmed a similar prognosis for Ryan Gravenberch, after his run of four consecutive Premier League starts was ended by a knee niggle. But the Dutchman will face fresh midfield competition from Curtis Jones going into next weekend, with the young Scouser set to be available again after hamstring trouble.”

Gravenberch's return will be a boost for Klopp

Whilst Gravenberch is naturally a central midfielder, he’s been stronger in the offensive aspects of his game since joining Liverpool, having posted four contributions (two goals and assists apiece) in 12 outings, so him being available once again will be a huge plus for Klopp.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the colossus also ranks in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons compared to positional peers in men’s big five leagues over the last year (FBRef - Gravenberch statistics), highlighting his desire to dribble past his marker and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

Furthermore, Anfield’s £150k-per-week earner (Liverpool salaries), is a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the grass since the start of his career, including three in the centre of the park and two across the frontline.

Despite only being at the club for a short amount of time, Gravenberch has already been hailed for his “sensational” impact by journalist Josh Bunting, and there’s no doubt that he will only continue to make a positive impression when he does return to the field, which could well be next weekend.