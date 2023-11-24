Liverpool have received a huge boost after learning that one of their sidelined players has returned to training ahead of Saturday's highly-anticipated encounter vs Manchester City in the Premier League, according to a reliable journalist.

Liverpool injury news

The Reds currently have Andrew Robertson, Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Conor Bradley out on the sidelines with their own respective problems as it stands, although there has recently been some more positive news regarding three other squad members.

At Anfield, Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are all expected to stage their comeback during this weekend’s fixture at the Etihad Stadium, and if the following update is to be believed, they might not be the only ones stepping back onto the grass.

Despite being called up to represent France, Ibrahima Konate had to withdraw from his nation’s squad for the international break due to sustaining a hamstring injury which initially will have no doubt caused concern among supporters.

There were fears that Jurgen Klopp’s centre-back wouldn’t be available for selection for the club’s return to domestic action, but it would appear that isn’t in fact the case, with the 24-year-old already having his boots back on as he builds up his fitness.

Ibrahima Konate returns to training

Taking to X on Thursday, The Times' Paul Joyce confirmed that Konate has returned to training, alongside a few other of his teammates as Liverpool prepare to travel to Man City with a healthy squad on Saturday.

He wrote: "Liverpool’s South American contingent, Curtis Jones, Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate all training today ahead of Manchester City game."

Despite having only made five starts this season in the Premier League, Liverpool will know what an integral feature Konate can be when at the top of his game, so the fact that he’s likely to be back at Klopp’s disposal this weekend will be a huge boost.

Standing at 6 foot 4, the colossus was averaging 2.6 clearances and 1.9 aerial wins per top-flight game prior to his absence (WhoScored - Konate statistics), showing what a rock he is at the heart of the backline and the physical presence that he’s able to provide.

Ibrahima Konate's Style Of Play Ibrahima Konate's Strengths Ibrahima Konate's Weaknesses Likes to play short passes Passing Concentration Likes to dribble Aerial duels Discipline Likes to tackle Tackling Commits fouls often

The Paris native, who pockets £70k-per-week (Liverpool salaries), is currently recording a 92.3% pass success rate which shows how extremely calm and composed he is in possession, therefore taking control of the play when he’s got the ball at his feet.

According to journalist Josh Bunting, Konate is an “outstanding” player and one who works wonders when playing alongside Virgil van Dijk, but regardless of whether he’s named in the starting line-up or not dependent on where he is with his fitness, the fact that he could be back in the squad is welcome news.