Sitting top of the Premier League as we approach the middle of December, it's fair to say that Liverpool's recent rebuild has so far been a success under Jurgen Klopp. The German welcomed four new midfielders during the summer transfer window, as the likes of Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, Fabinho and others headed for the exit door.

Ever since, Klopp has reaped the rewards. His new-look midfield have almost instantly found their feet at Anfield, allowing the Reds to get back far closer to their best than before. Reports suggest that they're not done there, however, with one more player needed in the middle of the park. When the January transfer swings open, Klopp could finally get the final piece to a puzzle that could end up forming a Premier League title.

Liverpool transfer news

As impressive as Liverpool's rebuild was in the summer, you could argue they still failed to sign a top defensive midfielder. The Reds brought Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister through the Anfield door, but did not replace Fabinho. Instead, the responsibility has fallen on the shoulders of Mac Allister, who operates better in a more advanced role and has struggled as a defensive midfielder at times. However, with Liverpool's problem clear, the January window could hand them a solution.

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool have held talks with Joao Palhinha's representatives over a potential January move. The Fulham man has also attracted the interest of Manchester United and Arsenal and very nearly completed a move to Bayern Munich in the summer, handing the Reds plenty of competition in the race for his signature. If those at Anfield are to pursue a deal, meanwhile, it could cost them more than £60m in order to meet Fulham's reported price tag in the winter window.

"Impressive" Palhinha is a better defensive midfielder than Mac Allister

As Liverpool continue to impress and push for the Premier League title, whether they sign a defensive midfielder or not in January could make or break their hunt for the ultimate silverware. Not only could it complete Klopp's midfield rebuild, but it may also allow Mac Allister to play free from the shackles of such defensive responsibility and in his best role. Get the best out of the Argentine and the Reds could be firing on a new level entirely. Palhinha's stats show the difference he'd make compared to Mac Allister in the role.

Player Tackles Won Interceptions Clearances Joao Palhinha 32 22 21 Alexis Mac Allister 18 17 8

Fulham boss Marco Silva will be desperate to keep hold of Palhinha, who he was full of praise for last season, saying:

"He leads through his attitude, he's not the most vocal guy and he's improving his English as well. I want him to be more vocal and in that position it's important. His attitude, his commitment, the way he leads the others around are things that are hard to find in football.

"In moments (when) we lose the ball, his reaction is impressive and we want to take the best from him and in other moments we want him to keep improving. We won the ball in a high area and our players took the right decisions. Then, the finish from Joao was great."