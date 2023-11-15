Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp now has designs on bolstering his squad in January and reports claim that the Reds have established contact with a target from a top flight rival.

Liverpool maintain their title push...

In the summer, Liverpool boss Klopp was expected to carry out a rebuild of sorts after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign to put his side in contention for a tilt at the Premier League title. Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo landed at Anfield during the last window and have given Liverpool some fresh energy in the engine room, while also offering some excellent foil for the likes of Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez in attack.

Fast forward to mid-November and Liverpool are indeed involved in a title race with the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal, sitting second in the English top-flight with 27 points from their opening 12 matches. Nevertheless, January additions will be crucial for Liverpool if they are to fulfil their dreams of bringing just a second Premier League title to Anfield since the division was transformed in 1992.

Fluminense midfielder Andre is a well-documented target for Liverpool as Klopp eyes further midfield reinforcements; however, they will need to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal to land the Brazil international, according to 90min.

Bayern Munich superstar Alphonso Davies is also on the radar at Anfield, according to the same outlet. Liverpool chiefs, alongside club officials from suitors Chelsea and Manchester City, believe that the Canada international has his heart set on a blockbuster move to La Liga giants Real Madrid. Now, another target in the left-back area has been uncovered by a fresh report as bringing in cover for the injured Andy Robertson is explored at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's most expensive signings (per Transfermarkt) Fee Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) €84.65m Darwin Nunez (Liverpool) €80m Dominik Szoboszlai (Liverpool) €70m Alisson Becker (Liverpool) €62.5m Naby Keita (Liverpool) €60m

According to a report in France, Liverpool are keen on Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri and have established contact with the Algeria international over a potential move to Anfield.

Rayan Ait-Nouri's 2023/24 statistics - all competitions (Transfermarkt) Appearances 14 Goals 0 Assists 0

Ligue 1 pair Olympique Marseille and OGC Nice are also keeping tabs on the 22-year-old; however, it is believed that Wolves are blocking any potential Ait-Nouri departure in the January transfer window. Ait-Nouri is set to be absent from club football for a period during the New Year as he joins up with his native Algeria to take part in the African Cup of Nations.

Playing a major part under Gary O'Neil, Ait-Nouri, who has previously been labelled "phenomenal" by journalist Tim Spiers, has been in solid form this campaign, making an average of 2.5 tackles and 1.3 clearances per match in the Premier League (Ait-Nouri statistics - WhoScored).

At present, Liverpool only have Greek defender Kostas Tsimikas to rely upon on the left-hand side of their backline and acquiring Ait-Nouri could be a clever alternative to afford Klopp some flexibility within his team selection.

Despite this, Wolves look to be standing firm and it may be a tough job trying to pinch the former Angers defender from the West Midlands-based outfit.