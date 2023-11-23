Liverpool are one of the clubs who are interested in a move to bring an exciting new teenager to the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report.

Liverpool's season so far

The Reds have made a positive start to the new campaign having won eight, drawn three and lost just one of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves second in the table in the top-flight.

Victories Draws Defeats Bournemouth (3-1) Chelsea (1-1) Tottenham (2-1) Newcastle United (2-1) Brighton (2-2) Aston Villa (3-0) Luton Town (1-1) Wolves (3-1) West Ham United (3-1) Everton (2-0) Nottingham Forest (3-0) Brentford (3-0)

Whilst Jurgen Klopp’s side will be confident that they are capable of going on to achieve big things this season, that may not stop FSG from entering the market and assessing their options as to who they could sign with a view to building a squad for the long-term future of the club.

The Merseyside outfit have set their sights on St Patrick’s Athletic right-back Sam Curtis who has made a total of 60 senior appearances since first joining his club from Shamrock Rovers back in 2021 (Transfermarkt - Curtis stats).

The Republic of Ireland youth international has already been attracting significant interest from Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Manchester United, Everton, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Sheffield United in the highest division in England, and now, the 17-year-old has also emerged as a target for the hierarchy at Anfield.

Liverpool eyeing swoop for Sam Curtis

According to 90min, Liverpool are keen to sign Curtis in January, but they are set to face stiff competition from several other of his potential suitors should they want to secure his services.

“Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing young Irish talent Sam Curtis, sources have confirmed to 90min.

"Along with those Premier League clubs, Championship outfits Hull City, Middlesbrough and Leeds United all retain an interest in the full-back's services too, while Scottish champions Celtic have also scouted the player recently.

"Sources have confirmed to 90min that St Patrick's Athletic fully expect Curtis to leave the club during the League of Ireland off-season - which runs until mid-February.”

FSG could land "special" player in Curtis

At St Patrick’s Athletic, Curtis has racked up six contributions (three goals and the same number of assists) in 34 appearances in the Premier Division this season, which shows he’s the type of right-back who likes to burst down the flank and create chances for himself and his fellow teammates in the final third.

The Navan-born talent has the versatility to operate at centre-back if needs be, but the fact that he's also been utilised higher up the pitch as a midfielder alongside his usual role in the backline highlights that he’s comfortable easily adapting to the demands of his manager no matter where he's wanted.

Having already had a taste of success when he was crowned Irish Cup Winner during the 2022/23 term, Curtis has been described as a “special” teenager by journalist Josh Bunting, so it could be a real coup in the long run if FSG could fend off their fellow competitors to land his signature in the coming months.