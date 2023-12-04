Liverpool are battling with two other Premier League clubs for the signing of an "exceptional" player with a special skill, according to a new transfer rumour.

Liverpool transfer news

The Reds enjoyed a solid summer transfer window, improving their midfield significantly and adding younger legs to it, and they could also look to do some business in January. While Jurgen Klopp is now well-stocked in the middle of the park, that hasn't stopped other midfielders from being linked with moves to Anfield next month, including Fluminense ace Andre and Nice star Khephren Thuram.

Away from the midfield, though, other individuals are also seen as potential targets for Liverpool, with Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio someone who could boost their defensive choices, while Barcelona Raphinha has even been tipped to move to Anfield in a swap deal with Luis Diaz.

It will be interesting to see how much business will actually happen in January, but another rumour has now emerged that suggests another transfer is seen as an option.

Liverpool want Hakan Calhanoglu

According to a report from InterLive [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are in the mix to sign Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, with the Reds "likely" to make a move for him.

West Ham and Chelsea are also believed to be in the mix to sign the 29-year-old, however, seeing the Turkey veteran as a strong option to head to the Premier League. That being said, Inter are reluctant to allow Calhanoglu to leave in the middle of the season, considering his status as a key player for the Serie A giants. Manager Simone Inzaghi appears to be adamant about this, and even an offer of €50m (£42.8m) is unlikely to be accepted.

The Inter star is a fantastic player who has shone in Italy for a number of years, representing both Inter and AC Milan, and he is renowned for arguably being one of the best free-kick takers of his generation, alongside even Lionel Messi.

Former Milan coach Stefano Piolo once called Calhanoglu both "generous" and "exceptional", and 82 caps for Turkey says a lot about his pedigree at international level down the years, but he still might not represent the ideal option for Liverpool. For starters, the Turk turns 30 years of age in February, so he would be coming in as an ageing player who could go past his peak soon, which wouldn't make a lot of sense, especially considering that he wouldn't be coming in on the cheap.

Related Liverpool could repeat Mac Allister blinder in swoop for £80m PL maestro The Reds have been touted with an interest in the talented midfielder ahead of January.

Calhanoglu is also a No.8 in the mould of Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch - the Liverpool transfer target has scored six goals in 14 Serie A appearances this season - so he may not be really needed at Anfield, especially as Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are all battling for minutes in that role, too.

Instead, the Reds could be better off looking to sign a naturally defensive midfielder, should they sign anyone in that area in January, or use their funds in other positions instead.