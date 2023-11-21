Liverpool have been strongly linked with a move for Fluminense star Andre in the January transfer window, but another player from the same side also appears to be of interest to the Reds.

Liverpool linked with Andre signing

The Reds have made an excellent return to form in the Premier League so far this season, sitting second in the table and only one point behind Manchester City, ahead of their huge trip to the Etihad on Saturday lunchtime. Jurgen Klopp has not only looked revitalised himself, but so has his midfield, with the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch arriving in the summer, replacing more ageing past heroes such as Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

There have been some concerns from Liverpool fans over the use of Mac Allister as a defensive midfielder, however, with the Argentine more accustomed to a No.8 role. His lack of mobility and natural defensive nous have been exposed at times on the counter-attack, even though he has still played well, and a new signing there in January could be needed.

While not necessarily an out-and-out No.6, Fluminense midfielder Andre has constantly been tipped to join the Reds in recent months, with a summer move not coming to fruition because he promised to stay at his current club until the end of 2023, helping them win the Copa Libertadores earlier this month.

Liverpool want Matheus Reis

According to a fresh transfer update from Italian publication Calciomercato, Liverpool, and by extension owners FSG, are interested in signing Fluminense teenager Matheus Reis, making an approach by asking for information about his availability.

The 16-year-old, who has a €50m (£43.7m) release clause, may not yet be a first-team player at his current club, but he is still making waves there, scoring once for Fluminense's Under-17s to date. He is seen as a big player in the coming years, and is predominantly a left-sided attacker. The report describes him as the "centre-forward of the future in Brazil", which says a lot about his potential.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City are also credited with an interest in Reis, highlighting how highly he is thought of by a number of top clubs, so it may not be easy for Liverpool to get their man.

While many Reds supporters will understandably want new signings coming in for the here and now in January, in order to boost their Premier League title hopes, it is always exciting to see young starlets being linked with moves to Anfield, too.

It's fair to say that not a huge amount is known about Reis as a footballer, but there is always something particularly eye-catching about a teenage Brazilian talent coming through, with past greats such as Pele, Ronaldo and Neymar bursting onto the scene at incredible young ages, before going on to become legends of the game.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will snap up Andre in January, or if someone else swoops in instead, but if they manage to acquire the services of both him and Reis from Fluminense, it could end up being two shrewd pieces of transfer business.