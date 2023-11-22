Liverpool have reportedly been tracking an "immense" footballer for some time, and a new update suggests that they could finally get their man soon.

Liverpool want January signings

The Reds could easily look to make new signings when the January transfer window arrives, even though Jurgen Klopp has built a fantastic squad capable of challenging across four different competitions. Perfection is often needed up against Manchester City in Premier League title races, and at the moment, Liverpool's squad has a few chinks in the armour that is just holding them back slightly.

The lack of a proper defensive midfielder like Fabinho is arguably a problem, even though Alexis Mac Allister is largely doing well enough there, and defensive depth also looks a little short, with a versatile player who can shine at both centre-back and left-back needed, especially with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson not getting any younger.

Fluminense midfielder Andre has possibly emerged as Liverpool's most commonly linked January transfer target, but he may not be the only player that the Merseysiders look to snap up in the next window.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have been watching Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio for over two years now and are plotting a move for the centre-back in January. The Reds are thought to be "at the front of the queue" for his services in a deal worth his £52m release clause.

"Goncalo Inacio is re-emerging as a January defender target for Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp seeks a new defensive partner for Virgil van Dijk, but the Reds will be forced to pay up, TEAMtalk has learned.

"Liverpool are keen to add another option to their defence after a summer of rebuilding their squad. Key players left and a new midfield took priority leaving manager Jurgen Klopp in need of defensive reinforcements. The club hoped to add a centre-back in summer but were unable to bring in a quality option. The signings of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch took priority."

This is hugely exciting news, with Inacio someone with so much potential as a player, but already a key man for Sporting at just 22 years of age. The Liverpool transfer target has already made 139 appearances for his current club, which is impressive for such a young footballer, and he has been hailed as "immense" for his "recovery speed" by Premier League Panel on X.

The fact that Inacio can excel in both a central and left-sided defensive role could make him the perfect option for the Reds, and while he clearly wouldn't come on the cheap, he is a player who could mature into a world-class figure in the coming years.

Goncalo Inacio Sporting CP stats Total Appearances 139 Goals 11 Assists 8

According to a recent update, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Inacio in a £50m+ move, suggesting that he really is seen as a primary transfer target in January, and is someone they appear to be willing to break the bank for. Klopp's midfield has had major improvements made to it, but now it appears to be time to nail other areas of the pitch.