Liverpool are thought to be “negotiating” a move to sign a "very strong dribbler" in 2024, according to a fresh update.

Liverpool eyeing more midfielders

Much was made of the Reds' midfield business during the summer, in what was one of the most significant transfer windows of Jurgen Klopp's tenure to date, as the manager completely changed his personnel after a dire 2022/23 season.

It had become clear that Fabinho and Jordan Henderson had drifted past their best, no longer covering ground like they once did, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all departed on free transfers. In their place came Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, all of whom have made a positive impact.

Despite four big names being brought in, it looks as though Klopp and FSG could still be looking to bolster the club's midfield options in the approaching transfer window, with a proper defensive midfielder a possible target. Fluminense star Andre has been linked with a move to Liverpool numerous times, while Nice enforcer Khephren Thuram has been seen as a target for the Reds since the summer.

It remains to be seen if another midfielder arrives in January or if the club wait until next summer, but with Thiago out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, a new face could be needed to make up for the loss of him, even though injuries have prevented him for playing at all in 2023/24 to date.

Liverpool "negotiating" Khephren Thuram move

According to a new claim from Corriere Torino [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are "negotiating" a move for Thuram over a switch to Anfield, as they appear to be in talks with Nice over their star midfielder.

The report also states that the Reds are in a strong financial position to complete the signing of the 22-year-old, with fellow suitors Juventus needing to sell players in order to be able to afford Nice's €35-40m (£29.9-34.2m) asking price.

These reports regarding Liverpool and Thuram just refuse to go away, which suggests that the Merseysiders do see him as a strong option to come in and add even more quality to the midfield.

The Reds transfer target has made 12 appearances in Ligue 1 so far this season, completed 89.2% of his passes in that time and also averaging 1.3 key passes per game. He isn't an out-and-out No.6, however, so he wouldn't necessarily solve that issue in Klopp's squad, with someone more in the mould of Fabinho at his peak needed.

It certainly wouldn't be a bad thing if Thuram came in, but it does feel as though Liverpool could spend their money more wisely, considering they already have Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott as good midfield options.

That being said, Aaron Ramsey has called the youngster a "very strong dribbler on the ball", having played with him at Nice, and he is someone who could easily mature into a spectacular midfielder as the years pass.