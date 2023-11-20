Highlights Liverpool are eyeing a potential successor to Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool are interested in signing an "extraordinary" talent who recently tasted league title success, but other Premier League clubs are also believed to be in the mix.

Liverpool shopping for Salah replacements

It is hard to think of a time when the Reds had a more formidable squad on show throughout their history, with great options littered all over the pitch. Admittedly, Liverpool are arguably lacking an elite No.6 - something many fans wanted during the summer transfer window - but Jurgen Klopp has built a group of players who are capable of competing on all fronts this season.

A steady stream of new signings still need to come in moving forward, however, especially if certain players leave Anfield, which could worryingly prove to be the case with Mohamed Salah.

There was strong interest in the Liverpool legend back in the summer, with Al-Ittihad seeing a £150m bid turned down by the club, and it seems almost guaranteed that fresh offers will arrive from Saudi Pro League clubs at the end of the season.

Should that happen, a top-quality successor to Salah needs to be found, and it looks as though the Reds are tracking an extremely highly-rated player.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool are plotting a move for Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati, who is currently on loan at Brighton. FSG have made the first move by making contact by express their interest in the winger, who is reportedly on £200,000 per week.

"Liverpool are among a host of Premier League suitors for Ansu Fati, but the player wants to prove himself at Barcelona at the end of his loan spell with Brighton. Ansu was allowed to leave Camp Nou on loan in the summer, with the club no longer able to guarantee first-team football to their academy graduate.

"Now valued at €29.9 million by FootballTransfers' in-house algorithm, Ansu could command a significant fee for his cash-strapped parent club, and Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal have all expressed an interest."

Fati was once arguably seen as the star of Barcelona's fabled academy, but there is no denying that his stock has fallen in recent years, with the likes of Pedri and Gavi emerging as greater talents. The Spaniard is still only 21 years of age, however, which plenty seem to forget, and he is someone with an enormous amount of potential, despite not necessarily kicking on of late.

Fati's statistics prove that he has struggled to set the world alight on loan at Brighton, with only one start coming his way in the Premier League this season, but despite this, he should still be viewed as someone with so much long-term promise.

Ansu Fati Barcelona record Total Appearances 112 Goals 29 Assists 10

Barca manager Xavi once lauded the young attacking as an "extraordinary" footballer, which is big praise from one of the past greats of the game, and if Klopp sees him as a strong option to sign, the Liverpool boss has more than enough credit in the bank to be trusted.

Fati certainly isn't yet at the level where he could come in as Salah's immediate replacement, however, and if he leaves the Reds next summer, a world-class proven option needs to arrive on Merseyside.