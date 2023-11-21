Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for a "magician" of a footballer, seeing him as someone who could replace a current Reds hero in a surprising swap deal.

Liverpool eyeing more signings

Jurgen Klopp did some of the most important transfer business of his whole tenure during the summer window, as he completely rebuilt his midfield. By bringing in the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, Liverpool acquired the services of some young and exceptionally gifted midfield players, having looked so jaded in that area last season, when Fabinho and Jordan Henderson struggled greatly.

Player EA FC 24 Rating Mohamed Salah 89 Virgil van Dijk 89 Alisson 89 Andy Robertson 86 Trent Alexander-Arnold 86 Diogo Jota 85 Thiago 84 Luis Diaz 84 Cody Gakpo 83 Alexis Mac Allister 82 Darwin Núñez 82 Dominik Szoboszlai 82 Ibrahima Konate 81 Wataru Endo 80 Joel Matip 80 Joe Gomez 79 Ryan Gravenberch 79 Harvey Elliott 77 Curtis Jones 77 Kostas Tsimikas 77 Caoimhin Kelleher 73 Stefan Bajcetic 72 Adrian 72 Conor Bradley 69 Luke Chambers 62 Ben Doak 62 Kaide Gordon 62 Jarell Quansah 62 Vitezslav Jaros 61 Bobby Clark 57 Marcelo Pitaluga 57

While things have been transformed in the middle of the park, further signings need to arrive elsewhere, and the Reds have been linked with plenty of new faces. Liverpool are reportedly leading the race to sign Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, for example, seeing him as someone who can bolster their defensive options.

Meanwhile, Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has been tipped to move to Anfield, as Klopp potentially looks to find a long-term replacement for Mohamed Salah. Another attacking ace has also been thrown into the mix, with a surprise swap deal potentially in the works.

Liverpool eyeing Raphinha-Diaz swap deal

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona winger Raphinha, bringing him in as a direct swap for Luis Diaz, who has been hailed as "exceptional" by Jurgen Klopp in the past.

It is claimed that the Reds see the former Leeds United winger as a strong option to snap up, and are happy to see Diaz head in the opposite direction in the process. There is no question that Raphinha is an extremely talented footballer, with the Brazilian so often standing out as one of Leeds' best players during his time there.

Dan James, a teammate of his at Elland Road, had this to say before the move to Barca: "He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much."

A classy wide player with a beautiful left foot, it is easy to see why the Reds admire Raphinha, even though his time at Barca has been fairly underwhelming, with the Liverpool target scoring 12 goals and getting 15 assists in 61 appearances for the La Liga giants.

To see Diaz leave is something that the club shouldn't even be entertaining, however, with the Colombian an elite wide player who has looked somewhere close to his best again this season, as he battles back from a serious knee injury last term. Still only 26, the Liverpool ace is the same age as Raphinha and is arguably a more potent provider of end product, with Diaz's stats of four goals in ten starts impressive given what's happened in his personal life in recent weeks.

The Colombia superstar is also a left-sided player, whereas Raphinha is happier cutting in from the right, so it wouldn't make a huge amount of sense to replace the latter with the former. Should he come in, though, Liverpool would be getting a very talented attacker - one who could develop further from playing under Klopp.