Liverpool have been linked with a move for an "incredible" Premier League player, and his current club's asking price has now been revealed.

Liverpool eyeing Premier League ace

The Reds could be in the market for a new signing or two during the January transfer window, even though Jurgen Klopp has assembled one of the strongest squads in the club's history.

While Liverpool did some excellent summer business when it came to bolstering the midfield, the lack of an elite No.6 is continuing to hold them back, with Alexis Mac Allister not looking like a natural in the role.

Elsewhere, Klopp could feel that he needs to bring in a centre-back who is also adept at left-back, providing competition for Virgil van Dijk and also acting as an upgrade on Kostas Tsimikas, who arguably isn't a strong enough deputy to Andy Robertson.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly has been linked with a move to Liverpool, having matured into a consistent performer for the Cherries, with his versatility at the back something that immediately stands out.

The Reds transfer target is out of contract at the end of this season, so January would be the last chance for his current club to receive a fee for him.

Liverpool learn Lloyd Kelly asking price

According to Football Insider, Liverpool will have to pay approximately £25-30m to sign Lloyd Kelly, but they aren't alone in showing an interest:

"Liverpool and Tottenham will have to pay around £25-30million for Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed such a fee would be too good to turn down for the Cherries, with Kelly, 25, out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

[...]

"It is believed Spurs had a late £20million bid for Kelly rejected by Bournemouth in the most recent summer window as they did not have adequate time to find a replacement. And Liverpool are now ready to go head-to-head with Ange Postecoglou’s side for the former England Under-21 man as they target a versatile defender."

Kelly could be a brilliant option for Liverpool in January, not necessarily being the household name that some supporters want to come in, such as Reds target and Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, but acting as a solid signing who can shine in a couple of positions.

This season, Kelly's statistics for Bournemouth have been impressive, with the 25-year-old averaging 2.1 clearances and 1.3 tackles per game in the Premier League, starting seven matches in the competition.

The Englishman has also been lauded by former Cherries manager Gary O'Neil, who said of him earlier this year after an impressive performance up against Mohamed Salah:

"I thought Lloyd was incredible. I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world."

The fact that he held his own so well when faced with Salah last season further speaks volumes about what a good signing he could be for Liverpool, and he would also add to the Reds' homegrown quota at Anfield.