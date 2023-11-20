A Liverpool legend is believed to be "turning heads" at the club as his reputation continues to rise, ahead of what could be a very popular return to Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool future

The Reds have enjoyed a wonderful period under Jurgen Klopp, who arrived at the club in October 2015, and has inspired the Reds to so much trophy success. The German ended Liverpool's long and painful wait for a Premier League title back in 2019/20, following a remarkable season that saw his team only drop two points in the opening 27 fixtures, and he has also tasted Champions League, FA Cup and EFL Cup success.

There will come a time when Klopp eventually leaves his post as manager, however, in what will be a sad day for anyone of a Reds persuasion, and the Liverpool boss' current deal expires at the end of the 2025/26 season.

It remains to be seen if the 56-year-old will end up extending his stay - many no doubt hope that he will - but the club will surely be thinking about eventual successors for the legendary German, ensuring they bring in the right person to take the team forward.

Liverpool eyeing Xabi Alonso as next manager

Speaking to Give Me Sport, journalist Ben Jacobs admitted that Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is seen as a potential replacement for Klopp one day, with the Spaniard excelling at Bayer Leverkusen currently.

"My understanding is that Alonso is obviously focused on Bayer Leverkusen and not getting ahead of himself, they’re top of the Bundesliga at the time of recording.

"He's done absolutely phenomenally at that football club, so everyone else is talking about Alonso's future, but Alonso himself is only focused at the moment on Leverkusen and rightly so, because to get a top manager job, you don't put yourself in the shop window after 11 league games, you put yourself in the shop window at the end of a season or seasons when you've won silverware.

"But there's no doubt that Alonso is turning heads at the moment and that includes with two of his former clubs, Liverpool, and Real Madrid. I think less so Bayern Munich at this stage, because Thomas Tuchel is starting to settle, but obviously, if a vacancy ever opens there, then we know that Alonso will be linked with it as well. But the Liverpool possibility is maybe the most interesting."

Alonso certainly looks like a brilliant young manager who is already making waves in the game, considering he has guided Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga table, only failing to win one of their first 11 matches.

Xabi Alonso Liverpool stats Total Appearances 210 Goals 18 Assists 20

The 41-year-old was such a popular figure at Liverpool in his playing days, not only possessing endless quality, but also understanding what it means to represent a club of such tradition and stature. His influence in the 2005 Champions League final will never be forgotten, with his rebound effort from a penalty miss making it 3-3 on the night against AC Milan.

Assuming the classy Alonso continues to thrive in the coming years, he definitely looks like a standout current option to be Klopp's eventual replacement, although the majority of Reds fans will hope that the latter remains in charge well beyond 2026.