Manchester City have agreed a fee to sign a new youngster, and it could be a British record for a player his age.

Man City transfer news

Those at the Etihad Stadium were busy in the summer transfer market following a historic treble-winning campaign under Pep Guardiola last season. A number of incomings and outgoings were completed by the Sky Blues, who have made a relatively positive start to the new campaign.

Man City summer signings Players who left permanently Josko Gvardiol Cole Palmer Matheus Nunes Riyad Mahrez Jeremy Doku Aymeric Laporte Mateo Kovacic Ilkay Gundogan Yangel Herrera Benjamin Mendy

Although the club are out of the EFL Cup, they currently sit top of the Premier League and have qualified in the Champions League, sitting top of Group G. Attention already seems to be on the January window, though, with the likes of Jamal Musiala, Alessandro Bastoni and Arthur Vermeeren just some of the rumoured senior targets.

However, City are seemingly also looking to bolster their academy ranks, with youngsters St. Patrick's Athletic’s Adam Murphy and Sam Curtis also linked with moves to Manchester. Alongside looking over in Ireland, it appears as if a club close to Manchester also has a talent of interest to City, who have made their move to secure a deal.

According to reliable reporters Sam Lee and Phil Hay of The Athletic, Man City have agreed a fee with Leeds United for attacking midfielder Finley Gorman. They claim that a move isn’t complete as of yet, but the seven-figure fee agreed is believed to be a British record for a player of his age, with Hay adding that City see Gorman as a "generational talent who they had to sign".

Finley Gorman profiled

Gorman is just 15 years of age but is already making waves at academy level.

The Leeds youngster made his England U16 debut earlier this season when 14 years of age and also holds the record for the youngest player to score twice in a Premier League U18 game – 14 years and 326 days. (The Athletic)

Therefore, you can see why City could be prepared to pay a significant seven-figure sum to secure his services so early into his career, looking to develop him into a first-team star.

We have seen first-hand with the likes of Phil Foden and Rico Lewis, and even Cole Palmer who left the Etihad for Chelsea in a big-money deal over the summer, that City will place trust in their youth prospects, so over time, Gorman could well follow suit in a pathway to first team football in Manchester.