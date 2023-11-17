Highlights Manchester City's recruitment has been incredibly successful, making them one of the richest clubs in world football.

A former Premier League star could potentially make a shock return to Manchester City, with the club reportedly interested in signing him next summer.

He has been performing exceptionally well at Bayern Munich, proving himself as a top player with impressive stats and earning praise from his coach.

By their standards, Manchester City haven't exactly been perfect so far this season. Pep Guardiola's side have suffered blips along the way against Wolverhampton Wanderers, in what was a shock defeat, and Arsenal, before being held to a thrilling 4-4 draw by Chelsea. Yet here we are with the Manchester club sitting top of the Premier League, one point clear of Liverpool as the Reds prepare to come to The Etihad in their first game back after the international break.

Guardiola isn't one to settle for anything other than perfection and that could see some huge changes next summer, potentially resulting in a shock return for one former Premier League forward.

Man City transfer news

What Man City want they usually get in the transfer market, thanks to their position as one of the richest clubs in world football and a hugely attractive proposition to young players. They wanted Jeremy Doku in the summer and they got him. They wanted Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes and, well, you can guess the rest. City's recruitment has arguably been the most successful that English football has ever seen, especially when considering last season's treble win. Their expertise doesn't end with last summer, either, with reports suggesting they could make a major move in next summer's window.

According to Christian Falk, Manchester City are interested in signing Leroy Sane next summer to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool to the Bayern Munich winger. It remains to be seen just how much the Germany international will cost, but City's position as his former club could leave them in better stead than the Reds to secure his signature.

Given how well Doku has started, a front three of the aforementioned Belgian, Erling Haaland and Sane is a mouth-watering prospect to say the least.

Man City interested in shock return for "machine" Sane

The fact that Sane went out with more of a whimper than anything else at Manchester City could suggest that the door has been closed, rather than left ajar at The Etihad. But a club in City's position are always able to tempt players with the idea of silverware in the Premier League. The winger is back to his best these days, too, and is unlikely to find himself rotting away on Guardiola's bench. Sane's stats this season prove that he's finally found his feet at Bayern.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Successful Take-ons Leroy Sane 8 6 61 57 47 Jeremy Doku 3 5 78 22 40 Phil Foden 3 3 22 54 22

It's no surprise when looking at his numbers that Sane has been at the centre of praise by Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, who told DAZN via iMiaSanMia: "He played very well today, with very few ball losses, even though he took risks. He was very brave in his dribbling and his running lanes. He has the physical qualities and eagerness to play and when he's clear in the head, he can make the difference. We have a connection - the chemistry is right. When he plays with freedom and desire, he makes the difference. He can also lead the way. Physically he is a machine, he can dominate the league."