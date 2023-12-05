Manchester City are always active in the transfer market and are now reportedly confident of pulling off a triple swoop at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City continue title charge...

As per expectation, City are once again in the mix to win the Premier League title, having taken 30 points from their opening 14 fixtures in the division. Pep Guardiola's side have been over the course many times under his stewardship and rarely get flustered during mid-season even when they drop points, prioritising the season run-in as a key time to generate momentum and play their best football.

The Citizens have laid claim to the top prize in English football three times in a row and will be keen to ensure they keep pace at the summit to secure a record-breaking fourth league success, which has never been done in the history of English football.

Nevertheless, Guardiola and his side have copped criticism for the level of goals they have conceded this term in comparison to previous years. In his post-match press conference after the Sky Blues drew 3-3 with Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the Catalan boss was defiant that their approach won't change as the campaign goes on, saying:

"After many years I know the players, they know me. I remember the first few games when everything was new. We don’t play with this consistency in the approach and defensive behaviour."

"Opponents have two or three shots on target and it is goal, goal, goal. That is difficult. We have to be clear and insist. Anyway, we are not going to change. I don’t know how far we will go this season, but I am not going to change the approach. That’s for sure."

Looking ahead to January, the Citizens are now believed to be confident of bringing in three new arrivals to the Etihad Stadium as they seemingly look to the future.

Man City eye exciting triple swoop...

90min shared an exciting update, claiming Manchester City are confident they can sign River Plate trio Claudio Echeverri, Agustin Ruberto and Ian Subiabre, owing to their excellent relationship with the South American giants following the deal to take Julian Alvarez to the North West in 2022.

Echeverri, Ruberto and Subiabre statistics Claudio Echeverri (Transfermarkt) Agustin Ruberto (Transfermarkt) Ian Subiabre (Transfermarkt) Senior appearances - 4 Senior appearances: N/A Senior appearances: N/A Goals and assists - 1 assist Goals and assists: N/A Goals and assists: N/A Argentina Under-17 record (captain) - 17 caps, 10 goals Argentina Under-17 record - 23 caps, 13 goals Argentina Under-17 record - 15 caps, 2 goals

The report states that Echeverri and Ruberto turn 18 later this year and will be eligible to move abroad in January. One other advantage of the Citizens' pursuit of the pair is that they would be open to allowing them to return to South America on loan after buying both players.

Chelsea also hold a strong interest in the trio who have impressed at the recent U17 World Cup and are willing to match any offers for their services, while a clutch of clubs from England and further afield have held talks regarding at least one of the prodigies, including Brighton & Hove Albion, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

On the lookout for stars of the future, City could land three more exciting talents sooner rather than later to add to their star-studded squad, making this one to watch.