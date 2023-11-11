Manchester City are ready to battle it out to secure the services of an exciting player alongside their interest in Lucas Paqueta, according to a fresh report.

Lucas Paqueta interest

Over the summer, West Ham United’s Paqueta agreed personal terms to join the club, with the two parties even settling on an £80m fee, but the deal ended up breaking down because he became the subject of an investigation relating to betting breaches.

The Blues, however, are reportedly ready to consider a second approach during the upcoming window should the midfielder have his allegations against him dropped, but it’s not just the centre of the park that Pep Guardiola is looking to bolster next year.

Paris Saint-Germain’s left-winger Kylian Mbappe is set to reach the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (PSG contracts), and with his relationship with chiefs having broken down over links to Real Madrid, it’s expected that he will be on the move. The France international has clearly emerged as Luis Enrique’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.83 (WhoScored - PSG statistics), and the 24-year-old’s outstanding form has grabbed the attention at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City keen on deal for Kylian Mbappe

According to TEAMtalk, Man City are considering a move for Mbappe, but they aren’t alone in their pursuit with four other clubs also looking to secure his services, three of those being in the Premier League.

“TEAMtalk can reveal Real Madrid could face competition from up to four Premier League sides for the signature of Kylian Mbappe, with Manchester City, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Liverpool all interested.

"Man City have the financial capability to offer an incredible deal that would make Mbappe the highest paid player in Premier League history and sources within the club claim a combination of Mbappe and Erling Haaland is tempting to the owners.”

Mbappe is a "generational talent"

Since the start of his career, Mbappe has posted an unbelievable 373 contributions, 256 goals and 117 assists, in 339 appearances, which shows just how insanely prolific he can be in the final third, where he also has the versatility to operate everywhere across the frontline (Transfermarkt - Mbappe statistics).

Sponsored by Nike, the forward has also recorded a total of 42 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any of his fellow teammates (FBRef - PSG statistics), showing his incessant hunger to hit the back of the net.

The Parc des Princes’ £1.2m-per-week earner (PSG salaries), certainly knows what it takes to compete and be successful at the highest level too, having won the World Cup with France, alongside picking up several individual accolades like Player of the Year and top goalscorer just to name a few.

Mbappe’s outstanding winning mentality and what he can bring to the pitch with his various skills makes him a “generational talent”, according to football scout Jacek Kulig, so this really is a no-brainer of a deal to complete should the opportunity to get it over the line present itself.