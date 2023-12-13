Manchester City and Pep Guardiola could look at signing two new players in January, according to one reporter.

Man City form this season

City began the current campaign in fine form following a historic treble-winning season in 2022/23, with a number of new players arriving at the Etihad.

Manchester City summer signings Fee Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) £77.6m Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) £30m Spike Brits (AFC Wimbledon) Undisclosed Yangel Herrera (Girona) Undisclosed Jeremy Doku (Rennes) £55.5m All transfer fees according to Sky Sports

However, a first defeat of the Premier League season came at the end of September, and City have since lost to Arsenal and Aston Villa, while also dropping points against Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

As a result, City find themselves in an unusual fourth place in the top flight, four points behind leaders Liverpool after 16 rounds of fixtures. An EFL Cup triumph is out of the question after being knocked out by Newcastle United, and by the looks of things, reinforcements could be made in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Pete O’Rourke of Football Insider shared a transfer update from the Etihad, claiming Man City could look at bringing in two new players in the New Year. A new midfielder may arrive with Kalvin Phillips expected to depart, whereas a new forward after Erling Haaland’s recent injury scare could also be on the agenda.

City will be looking to defend their Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League crowns in the New Year, and Guardiola could look to do everything he can to bring more success to the Etihad by adding to his ranks.

Man City transfer targets

There haven’t been a shortage of transfer rumours ahead of the New Year, with City linked with moving for a number of new players. A recent attacker to be linked with a move to Manchester is Club Brugge winger Tajon Buchanan, who could command a £50m fee with City still looking for a replacement for Riyad Mahrez who left in the summer for the Saudi Pro League. In midfield, recent reports have claimed that Man City are interested in signing Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram ahead of Liverpool.

Meanwhile, securing the services of a number of youngsters also appears to be on the club’s agenda, with City confident of signing River Plate trio Claudio Echeverri, Agustin Ruberto and Ian Subiabre due to their excellent relationship with the South American giants after a deal for Julian Alvarez in 2022.

Therefore, it looks like it could be a frantic few weeks for City in the transfer window, with Guardiola needing to focus on lifting the club back up the table in the Premier League while also giving the green light to a number of possible exits and arrivals.