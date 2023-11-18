Manchester City are keen to strike a deal for a new central talisman next year, with a fresh report revealing that he has a huge admirer in Pep Guardiola.

Man City's current options

The Citizens have Rodri and Kalvin Phillips as their two options in defensive midfield as it stands, but there’s a possibility that the latter will be on his way out having fallen significantly in the pecking order, making zero starts and just four substitute appearances this season in the Premier League (WhoScored - Phillips statistics).

Newcastle have been credited with an interest in the former favourite at Leeds United, so should he depart, the manager will have to enter the market to find a suitable replacement, and it appears that he’s already set his sights on a potential candidate who he knows well.

Al-Hilal’s Ruben Neves only made the move to the Saudi Pro League from Wolves over the summer, but after amassing 17 appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Neves statistics), interest remains in him from three clubs in the English top flight.

The Portugal international has emerged as a target for Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle, but they are set to face stiff competition for the 26-year-old, who is now also on the radar of the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City eyeing move for Ruben Neves

According to Football Insider, Man City are considering a swoop for Neves, with Guardiola personally a big supporter of the in-demand star at Al-Hilal.

“Man City have a concrete interest in Al-Hilal star Ruben Neves ahead of the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed City boss Pep Guardiola is a huge fan of Neves.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the midfielder is “Guardiola’s type of player” as the Spaniard vies to bolster his options in the middle of the park.

"It is believed Neves is willing to leave Saudi Arabia in January or in next year’s summer window despite only joining Al-Hilal months ago.”

Guardiola could land "orchestrator" in Neves

Over the past year, Neves ranks in the 98th percentile for clearances and the 96th percentile for blocks compared to positional peers in men’s big five leagues (FBref - Neves statistics), displaying his desire to get stuck into challenges in an attempt to get rid of the danger for his team before it reaches the defence.

The Mozelos native, who earns £291k per week (Al-Hilal salaries), also has a decent record against Guardiola, having secured two victories when playing against Man City, so if he’s capable of performing this well on the opposing side, imagine how much more he could improve under the guidance of the Spaniard.

Jorge Jesus’ “orchestrator” at Al-Hilal, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, even shares the same representative, Gestifute, as Ederson, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva and Matheus Nunes (Man City agents), so this existing connection that his management already has to the club could give the board a small advantage over their fellow competitors should they decide to pursue a deal for their target next year.