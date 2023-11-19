Manchester City chiefs are looking to open talks to discuss a new-look contract for one of their first-team favourites, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Man City contract latest

In recent months, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker have both committed to their futures by putting pen to paper on fresh deals, and the club are going to have to decide what they are doing about another player who will soon be out of contract.

The Sky Blues have Scott Carson approaching the expiration of his terms at the end of the season (Man City contracts), so once his situation has been sorted, Pep Guardiola will be able to turn his attention towards some of his more regular features.

Etihad Stadium striker Erling Haaland has firmly established himself as the Spaniard’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.67 (WhoScored - Man City statistics), and this impressive form has already been attracting interest from outside of the Premier League.

The Norway international has emerged as a target for Real Madrid and Barcelona in La Liga, and the hierarchy want to arrange a meeting with him and his camp to see what can be done about his contract so that the 23-year-old doesn’t consider leaving.

Man City pushing for negotiations with Erling Haaland

According to 90min, Man City want to speak to Haaland and his management to see whether anything can be negotiated to make both parties happy with the terms of his contract.

"Manchester City are continuing to push for talks with Erling Haaland's representatives over a new contract, 90min understands.

"90min understands that the clauses written into Haaland's contract do not become active until 2025 - some were removed entirely when Pep Guardiola extended his own contract - and City are willing to soften their stance and discuss a new deal that will increase the release clause's value, rather than remove it entirely as was previously hoped."

Haaland's outstanding record at the Etihad

During his time at Man City, Haaland has been nothing short of incredible, having posted an unbelievable 82 contributions - 69 goals and 13 assists - in just 71 appearances (Transfermarkt - Haaland statistics), with his prolific form in the final third having seen him dubbed “ridiculous” by journalist Josh Bunting.

Standing at 6 foot 4, Guardiola’s £375k-per-week colossus (Man City salaries), has also recorded 42 shots over the course of the current campaign, which is unsurprisingly more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Man City statistics), representing his desire to constantly find the back of the net compared to his peers.

Erling Haaland's Main Strengths Finishing Headed attempts Aerial duels Holding onto the ball Key passes (Data via WhoScored)

Furthermore, Haaland has a fantastic winning mentality which has so far helped him win four trophies during his time at the club, not to mention that he was recently named UEFA’s Best Player in Europe, so if not already obvious, he has shown what an integral member of the squad he is and one that the boss needs to retain at all costs.