Manchester City have deployed chiefs to watch a new forward live in action as they consider bringing him to the Premier League, according to a reliable journalist.

Man City's season so far

The Sky Blues have made a fantastic start to the new campaign having won nine, drawn one and lost just two of their opening 12 games, meaning that they currently find themselves at the top of the table during the international break.

Whilst Pep Guardiola will be happy with his side’s form and confident that they can go on to achieve big things this term like last season, that may not stop him from assessing his options in the market to see if he could bolster his ranks with players who will improve the squad.

Ahead of January, Napoli’s left-winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has been identified as a potential target having established himself as Walter Mazzarri’s overall best-performing player so far this season with a match rating of 7.50 (WhoScored - Napoli statistics).

The Georgia international still has another four years remaining on his deal at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium (Napoli contracts), but regardless of his situation, the 22-year-old has been brought onto the radar of the hierarchy at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City send scouts to assess Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Taking to X, reporter Graeme Bailey confirmed that Man City deployed representatives to watch Kvaratskhelia during Georgia's 3-1 defeat to Spain on Sunday, with the forward scoring in a 3-1 defeat.

He wrote: "Chelsea, Man City, Man Utd and Newcastle make Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scouting trip. Kvaratskhelia is one of Europe's most intriguing and in-demand talents. Napoli are hopeful of finalising new deal with the Georgian."

However, expanding in his column for 90min, the reporter revealed that the forward is in talks to extend his contract with his current club by a further 12 months which will include a significant pay rise, so any potential suitors may have to act fast should they want to tempt him into starting a new adventure elsewhere in January.

Kvaratskhelia is a real "magician" in the final third

Since putting pen to paper at Napoli, Kvaratskhelia has posted 39 contributions, 22 assists and 17 goals, in 58 appearances which shows just how extremely prolific he can be in the opposition’s penalty area (Transfermarkt - Kvaratskhelia stats).

Sponsored by Nike, the two-footed talent has also recorded 41 shots over the course of the current campaign which is more than any other of his fellow teammates (FBRef - Napoli stats), representing his constant desire to hit the back of the net.

Kvaratskhelia's Main Strengths Kvaratskhelia's Style Of Play Key passes Likes to cut inside Finishing Likes to dribble Dribbling Likes to do layoffs Through balls Passing

The Serie A “magician”, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, even has the versatility to operate in five different positions over the grass, including everywhere across the frontline alongside as an attacking midfielder, so it could be a deal to watch ahead of 2024.