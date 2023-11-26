Off the back of a historic treble win last season, Manchester City have picked up where they left off in the Premier League once again this season. As ruthless as ever, Pep Guardiola is on course to make it four consecutive titles in England's top flight and is already looking ahead to the future regarding City's transfers.

Reports suggest that the Citizens are among a number of top European clubs chasing one particular gem, who could rise to stardom in the years to come in the Premier League or elsewhere around Europe's top leagues.

Man City transfer news

Manchester City didn't simply rest on their laurels after winning the treble last season. Instead, they searched for even more improvements, welcoming the likes of Matheus Nunes, Jeremy Doku and Josko Gvardiol - the latter of whom have enjoyed successful starts at the Etihad, whilst the former continues to find his feet.

When the January transfer window swings open, Guardiola and co may well dive into the market yet again as they look to solidify their path towards yet another title. And that could include a star for the future of the club.

According to 90min, Manchester City have made contact with Francesco Camarda's family over a potential move. The 15-year-old is not yet eligible to sign a professional contract at AC Milan, who are at risk of losing him until March as a result. The Milan man has also reportedly attracted interest from Real Madrid, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund in a tight race for his signature.

However, it remains to be seen whether Camarda can be convinced to make the move away from AC Milan, given that he has reportedly been promised a huge role in their future. Reports also suggest that the teenager's family are comfortable in Milan and it is likely that he puts pen to paper on a professional deal at the Italian club.

Man City in race to sign "great" Camarda

Camarda certainly looks like one to watch for Milan and manager Stefano Pioli has had nothing but good things to say about the forward. The manager said (via 90min): "Talent has no age, and he has a lot of it. Destiny sometimes creates opportunities for you, we will need to be good at accompanying him in his growth because we are talking about a very young boy. From a character point of view, Camarda is very mature, he is ready to give us a hand if needed, in these days he has done very well. I'm sure he'll have a great future."

A player who has become the youngest player in AC Milan and Serie A history following his appearance against Fiorentina at the weekend, it's no wonder there are so many clubs reportedly looking to land Camarda, particularly before he signs his first professional contract. City are an exciting side for any player to become a part of, too, given their recent history of silverware. And that could hand the teenager quite the decision to make in the near future.