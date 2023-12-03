Manchester City are reportedly targeting the signing of a “very dangerous” player in the January transfer window, seeing him as part of a double swoop that could cost as much as €60m (£51m).

Man City not at their irresistible best

Pep Guardiola's side haven't necessarily been in their most sparkling form of late, having only won three of their last seven Premier League matches. That includes last weekend's 1-1 draw at home to Liverpool, when they let their lead slip late in the day.

Some of City's summer signings haven't yet made the impression that may have hoped at the time, with the likes of Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes in and out of the team through injury, and others arguably haven't hit top form yet.

While Guardiola still has a squad that is the envy of the vast majority of managers around the world, January will give him the chance to bring in further reinforcements, as they look to win the title battle with Liverpool and Arsenal, and go all the way in the Champions League for a second year running.

It looks as though a double signing could be on the cards for the reigning English and European champions, following a fresh transfer update that has emerged.

Man City want Liverpool target Khephren Thuram

According to TV Play [via Sport Witness], Manchester City are interested in signing Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram in the January transfer window.

Guardiola is keen on boosting his defensive and midfield options next month, with someone young seen as an ideal choice in the middle of the park - a box that Thuram ticks. Meanwhile, Club Brugge defender Tajon Buchanan is also a target, and the pair potentially cost around €60m (£51.4m) combined.

Thuram could be a wonderful signing by City if they manage to strike a deal in January, with the 22-year-old someone with so much long-term potential, both in terms of technical quality and physical ability.

Khephren Thuram in Ligue 1 so far this season Total Appearances 11 Pass completion rate 89.6% Key passes per game 1.3 Tackles per game 1.3 Clearances per game 1.1

Former Arsenal favourite Aaron Ramsey has spoken glowingly about him after playing with him at Nice, saying:

"Khephren is another talented player here. I think he's definitely got a big future ahead of him if he carries on the way he's going at the minute. He's very dangerous, very powerful, a very strong dribbler of the ball. Hopefully, he can keep progressing. He's another player that can go all the way to the top I feel."

Liverpool are also reportedly interested in signing Thuram, as even though they ended up missing out on him during the summer transfer window, the Reds are thought to be willing to pay £45m for his services in 2024.