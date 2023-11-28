Manchester City are ready to hand an "important contract" to a record-breaking player after trying to sign him in the past, according to an eye-catching new report.

Man City transfer news

Pep Guardiola has an incredibly talented squad at his disposal currently, as has been the case for a number of years, with a plethora of elite options littered all over the pitch. City aren't necessarily in top gear at the moment, having only won three of their last seven Premier League games, but they remain the favourites to win yet another title, due in part to the incredible squad that they possess.

That doesn't mean that Guardiola won't look to make new signings in the January transfer window, however, in order to give his squad some extra freshness heading into the second half of the season.

City have been linked with a number of additions in recent times, with 16-year-old Palmeiras star Estevao Willian seen as a potential option for Guardiola's side, and an Etihad move for West Ham ace Lucas Paqueta possibly on the cards in January, having failed to snap him up during the summer.

Man City plot contract offer for Francesco Camarda

According to Tuttosport [via Sport Witness], Manchester City are looking to complete the signing of hugely exciting Italian starlet Francesca Camarda, having been linked with him a number of times already in recent days.

It is claimed that the reigning Premier League and Champions League winners are "ready to offer important contracts" to AC Milan for the 15-year-old, who became Serie A's youngest player in history on Saturday when he came on as a substitute in his side's 1-0 win at home to Fiorentina.

Milan are desperate to retain the services of one of their most prized assets, with the Italian giants aware that there is a "risk" of losing him, amid interest from various top clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle and Borussia Dortmund. Meanwhile, Calciomercato claim that City have "seriously tried" to sign Camarda already, and they are "ready to snatch him" from Milan's grasp.

While Guardiola no doubt wants to sign players for the present in January, in order to make his treble-winning squad even stronger than they already are, planning for the future long after the Spaniard has left as manager is also important.

For that reason, Camarda could be such an eye-catching addition for City, with his record-breaking exploits over the weekend truly astonishing, considering he still hasn't turned 16 years of age yet.

Francesco Camarda's key stats Appearances Goals Italy Under-17s 6 4 Italy Under-16s 7 3 Italy Under-15s 9 6 AC Milan Under-19s 10 4

The young City target has already made such an impression as youth team level for Italy, scoring 13 goals in 22 caps for the Under-17s, Under-16s and Under-15s combined, and he has also netted four times in ten matches for Milan's Under-19s.

A striker with so much potential, Camarda could even be loaned out again straight away if he joins City, in order to keep maturing as a player elsewhere, before becoming a future star at the Etihad.