Highlights Manchester United are in need of a defensive signing, given their injury troubles and the need for improved performances.

The club has received a boost in their pursuit of Goncalo Inacio, with sources suggesting he is likely to leave Sporting CP.

Inacio is highly rated and could be a fantastic addition to the team, offering versatility as both a left-sided central defender and a left-back option.

Manchester United have been boosted by the news that an "amazing" transfer target looks highly likely to leave his current club in the near future, according to a new transfer report.

Man United eyeing defensive signing

The Red Devils have had a taxing start to the season, and while four wins in their last five Premier League games may suggest otherwise, big improvements are needed under Erik ten Hag.

In fairness to United, however, they have experienced some terrible luck with injuries throughout the campaign so far, with a host of key men missing all over the pitch.

Defensively, the Reds Devils have been hit particularly hard, with Lisandro Martinez a huge loss at the heart of the back-line, and the likes of Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka also among those who have been absent for large chunks.

For that reason, it could be that Ten Hag aims to bring in a new defender when the January transfer window opens, bolstering his squad in the process and giving them the best possible chance to achieve success across various competitions this season.

A new update that has emerged will certainly be seen as a positive one by anyone associated with the club, as they look to secure the services of a highly-rated player.

Man Utd given Goncalo Inacio boost

According to a fresh claim from AS [via Sport Witness], Manchester United have been boosted in their quest to sign Goncalo Inacio, with an exit from Sporting CP looking on the cards from sources who know him "perfectly".

The Red Devils are described in the report as the "first option" for the 22-year-old, who has arguably emerged as one of Europe's most exciting defenders at the moment.

United are "very interested" in Inacio, who is also wanted by La Liga giants Real Madrid - they are described as a "great rival" to the Spaniards in the race to sign him - and there is a 99% chance that he will move on in one of the upcoming transfer windows.

For that reason, it remains to be seen if a January move to Old Trafford could happen, but either way, Ten Hag's look right in the mix to sign the Portuguese when he does become available.

Inacio could be a fantastic signing by United, with his performances for Sporting already so impressive, and Inacio's stats showing that he has averaged 2.5 aerial duel wins per game in the Europa League season, also enjoying an 89.6% pass completion rate in the competition. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has heaped praise on the young centre-back in the past, too, saying of him:

"I think he’d be an amazing option for any club, Liverpool or United in particular; left footed players at that level are very rare to find."

Granted, Inacio is a left-sided central defender like Martinez, so it could be hard to fit both into the team, but squad depth is vital and the Sporting ace can also play at left-back, making him a great versatile addition. Whether they can fend off competition from Madrid remains to be seen, but it is encouraging that they are among the favourites to sign him.