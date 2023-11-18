Manchester United could be set to lose one of their first-team stars next year, with a fresh report revealing that they’d be keen to join one of their main admirers in January.

Man United's summer departures

The Red Devils sanctioned the sales of 11 players in total over the summer, with eight of those being on a permanent basis, while the remaining three were sent out on loan for the rest of the season in order to increase their game time.

Permanent Exits Loan Moves Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace) Brandon Williams (Ipswich Town) Anthony Elanga (Nottingham Forest) Alvaro Carreras (Granada CF) Fred (Fenerbahce) Mason Greenwood (Getafe) Matej Kovar (Bayer Leverkusen) Alex Telles (Al-Nassr) Zidane Iqbal (FC Utrecht) Eric Bailly (Besiktas) Teden Mengi (Luton Town)

The Old Trafford outfit have Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Hannibal Mejbri, Jonny Evans and Tom Heaton who will have reached the expiration of their deals upon the conclusion of the current campaign (Manchester United contracts), so they could also be heading for the exit door in the coming weeks and months.

Another player who will have seen out his terms at the end of the season is Aaron Wan-Bissaka, so with just one more window available to cash in should he not want to lose his prized asset for free, Erik ten Hag will soon have to make a decision over the future of his right-back.

In the Premier League, England’s former international has made just five starts and one substitute appearance due to being out with a hamstring injury for a large period (WhoScored - Wan-Bissaka statistics). However, the 25-year-old is still attracting interest from two top-flight rivals.

West Ham plotting swoop for Aaron Wan-Bissaka

According to Football Transfers, Wan-Bissaka is of interest to West Ham and Crystal Palace, though it’s believed that he would prefer to make the switch to the London Stadium instead of his former club.

"West Ham are looking at Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a possible target amid Vladimir Coufal’s uncertain future at the club.

"A January move for Wan-Bissaka could be on the cards despite interest from his former club, Crystal Palace.

"It is thought that a move to West Ham is a more enticing prospect for Wan Bissaka than a return to the Eagles, where he spent three seasons."

Man United need to keep "monster" in Wan-Bissaka

Whilst Wan-Bissaka hasn’t been available for selection throughout the season, Man United will know that he’s still capable of performing at a high standard when he is fit. Therefore, the hierarchy need to do everything they can to retain his services beyond January.

The Croydon-born talent, who pockets £90k-per-week (Manchester United salaries), is currently averaging 2.8 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game in the Premier League, highlighting how solid he is at getting stuck into challenges and clearing the danger from the backline.

Ten Hag’s “monster”, as dubbed by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, also likes to burst down the flank and create chances in the final third, where he’s posted 14 contributions - 12 assists and two goals - during his time at the club (Transfermarkt - Wan-Bissaka statistics), so even the thought of losing him will be of great concern.