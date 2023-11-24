Off the pitch, the chaos has continued for Manchester United this season, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe still negotiating a possible takeover of the club to finally bring an end to the reign of the Glazers.

Meanwhile, when it comes to performances, things have been slightly concerning on the pitch. Erik ten Hag's side are on the brink of a Champions League exit and sit outside of the Premier League's top four. That said, they were the league's form side heading into the international break as they scraped wins over the likes of Brentford and Luton Town to ease the pressure on their manager. Ten Hag may still need reinforcements and reports suggest that United are willing to offer one potential addition a major deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Man Utd transfer news

United have many problems, but one issue that has remained since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson is their recruitment. They've got it wrong on far too many occasions, aimlessly splashing the cash. Even under Ten Hag, they've spent big money on the likes of Antony and more recently Mason Mount, who has struggled at Old Trafford.

The next two transfer windows offer the Dutchman the chance to make up for that poor recruitment, however, which could see the arrival of one particular star. According to Sport, via The Faithful MUFC, Manchester United are prepared to offer Antoine Griezmann treble what he currently earns at Atletico Madrid, which would result in a salary of around an eye-catching £690,000-a-week.

The Frenchman reportedly has a release clause of just €25m (£22m) and although those in Spain expect him to sign a new deal, a move to Old Trafford is reportedly tempting for the World Cup winner.

What could be an added incentive for Griezmann is the chance to follow in the footsteps of one particular United legend. Griezmann's idol was David Beckham and the opportunity to wear the number seven shirt could tempt the forward into a move to the Manchester club.

"Extraordinary" Griezmann could be Ten Hag's solution

The Atletico Madrid man could seemingly solve many of Ten Hag's problems in attack. Griezmann's stats prove that he is a step above United's current options, Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojound in the league this season.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Antoine Griezmann 8 1 12 49 Marcus Rashford 1 1 44 31 Rasmus Hojlund 0 0 8 10

It's no surprise that Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is a big fan, with the Argentine saying via Goal:

"You have to go back and remember seven days before the World Cup, how he played in the first game [in the Copa del Rey] we had. He did it with the same dedication, the same commitment.

"Antoine always wanted to be here. He regained the affection of the fans; [on] the field [he] speaks, and it is a good image for his teammates, wanting them to reach an important level. He is an extraordinary player despite the fact that many, many, thought otherwise."