Manchester United have made contact to enquire about a deal to sign a new striker next summer, according to a reliable journalist.

Man United's summer signings

The Red Devils secured seven fresh faces during the previous window in the form of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Andre Onana, Sofyan Amrabat, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans and Sergio Reguilon, but the boss is already assessing his options ahead of 2024.

With Anthony Martial set to reach the expiration of his deal at the end of the season (Man United contracts), Erik ten Hag will have to find a suitable replacement at centre-forward should he not put pen to paper on fresh terms, and he’s set his sights on a player who has experience in the Premier League.

RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner rejoined his former club last summer from Chelsea, and he’s made a total of 212 appearances to date across both of his spells at the Red Bull Arena (Transfermarkt - Werner statistics), but there’s a chance that he could soon be on the move again.

The Germany international has already attracted significant interest from Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham in the top-flight, but if the following update is to be believed, the 27-year-old has also been brought onto the radar of the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

Man United express interest in Timo Werner

Taking to X, Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that Man United have shown interest in Werner, with this being a situation to keep an eye on in the near future.

He wrote: “News Timo Werner: He’s on the list of ManUtd for winter! #MUFC has already inquired about him. No offer or negotiations yet. Real Madrid, not hot. Werner, not satisfied with his situation in Leipzig but the players tendency at this stage is to stay at least until summer. One to watch in the next weeks.”

Werner could be "deadly" for Ten Hag

During his time at RB Leipzig, Werner has posted 160 direct goal contributions (113 goals and 47 assists) in 212 outings which shows how prolific he can be in the final third, so it would be a huge coup if Ten Hag was able to secure his services at Man United.

The Stuttgart native is also a versatile operator having been deployed in five different positions over the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and as an attacking midfielder, so his ability to provide cover would make him a wonderful option to have in the building.

Sponsored by Adidas, Marco Rose’s talisman even knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured six collective trophies for both club and country following his arrival on the professional scene, so he will possess the winning mentality required to succeed in M16.

According to talent scout Jacek Kulig, Werner is a “deadly” striker when at the top of his game, so considering that he could make a positive impact on the club’s attacking ranks, this is a no-brainer of a deal to pursue upon the conclusion of the current campaign.