Manchester United have always taken pride with the number of young talents they often have at their disposal coming through the academy. And even as they've struggled to mount Premier League title charges in the last decade, this has remained true. We've still seen academy graduates handed opportunities, with the likes of Marcus Rashford rising to stardom alongside Scott McTominay. The Red Devils could now follow in the footsteps of other clubs, however, by sourcing young talent from elsewhere.

We've seen clubs such as Brighton & Hove Albion and United's rivals, Manchester City, utilise the South American market in particular to welcome reinforcements, from Moises Caicedo to Julian Alvarez. Now, reports suggest that Erik ten Hag and United are eyeing a move for potentially the next top youngster to make the leap from that continent.

Man Utd transfer news

It was difficult to criticise Manchester United's transfer plan during the summer transfer window; they ticked most boxes. They welcomed a replacement for David de Gea in the form of Andre Onana. They also signed Mason Mount to add depth to their midfield and added an out-and-out young striker in Rasmus Hojlund. So now, a few months down the line, United's position outside of the Premier League's top four and on the verge of a group stage exit in the Champions League remains surprising.

Given that their summer transfer tactic is yet to work out, those at Old Trafford may well turn their attention towards the future. And with that said, according to Mundo Deportivo (via TEAMtalk), Manchester United are among those eyeing a move for 16-year-old Estevao Willian alongside Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid. It is thought that any deal for Estevao would cost £47m in what would be a hefty transfer for a player yet to even reach the age of 18.

"World-class" Estevao is one for the future

At 16 years old, Estevao is already being linked with moves to some of Europe's biggest clubs at a price of £47m, highlighting just how much potential he has. Those at Manchester United reportedly see the winger as a pearl of a player who has the potential to become top-class in the future. And it's no surprise that's their verdict, either. For Palmeiras this season, Estevao's stats at the U17 World Cup show a player ready to realise his potential. The winger managed three goals in four games for Brazil in a standout tournament.

His performances have earned deserved praise, including from talent scout Jacek Kulig, who posted on X (formerly Twitter): "The youngest member of this excellent Brazilian team. World-class talent."

If Manchester United can beat the likes of Real Madrid to Estevao's signature, then it would be Ten Hag's biggest coup yet. The Red Devils have plenty of problems to solve in the present, but ensuring that they avoid similar issues in the future could be the way forward, and the 17-year-old would play a big part in that. As he continues to improve and steal the headlines, the Palmeiras teenager will become more and more the one to watch.