Manchester United are on the lookout for new arrivals and have reportedly identified a prospective signing at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Man Utd injuries and upcoming matches...

In the summer, United spent over £170 million as they dipped into the market to bolster their ranks ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, Altay Bayindir, Jonny Evans, Sergio Reguilon and Sofyan Amrabat all signing on the dotted line at Old Trafford.

Between them, they have enjoyed a varying degree of success as the Red Devils continue to be one of the more inconsistent sides in the Premier League; however, Erik ten Hag could be keen to secure more depth in January owing to a spate of injury problems in the North West that have given him selection headaches over the last few months.

As per The Evening Standard, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez, Jonny Evans, Tyrell Malacia and England international Mount are all on the sidelines and will miss the Red Devils' clash against Chelsea at home on Wednesday evening.

Heading into the fixture, Ten Hag's men sit seventh in the Premier League table with 24 points taken from their opening 14 encounters, making three points a necessity for the home side against Mauricio Pochettino's outfit as they look to keep pace in the hunt for Champions League qualification this campaign.

Related Man Utd let perfect Onana and De Gea replacement leave for just £5m This ex-United shot-stopper never made an appearance for the Red Devils but is one of the Premier League's top keepers.

Soon after, Manchester United will take on Bournemouth, Bayern Munich, and Liverpool in quick succession, forming a clutch of games that could potentially make or break their aspirations in both domestic and European competitions. Casting an eye on potential transfer activity at the Red Devils, a new report suggests that they are now keen on a world-renowned player to strengthen their ranks.

Man Utd keen on Mike Maignan

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United are on the lookout for a new goalkeeper and AC Milan stopper Mike Maignan has emerged as a target amid concerns from Ten Hag over the capability of his current number-one Onana, with the manager really liking the profile of Maignan. His current employers value him at more than €70 million (£60 million), though he is unlikely to leave Lombardy in the short-term.

Mike Maignan stats in 2023/24 - all competitions Appearances 16 Goals conceded 20 Clean sheets 6

Nevertheless, competition for France international Maignan's signature is vast and Chelsea, alongside Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, are also believed to be keen on the 28-year-old, who has previously been labelled "incredible" by his international boss Didier Deschamps.

Providing a safe pair of hands between the sticks, Maignan has racked up a save percentage rate of 71.1% from 38 shots on target against him in Serie A over the course of 2023/24 (Maignan statistics - FBRef).

With Cameroon international Onana under immense scrutiny at Old Trafford, pulling off the signing of Maignan could be a major statement of intent from the club and it looks to be one to watch.