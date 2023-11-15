Manchester United are holding internal talks over a move to sign a “great player”, according to a new report.

Man Utd transfer news - centre-back

The Red Devils were busy in the summer transfer market, landing big-money moves for a new goalkeeper, midfielder and forward in Andre Onana, Mason Mount and Rasmus Hojlund.

However, aside from a free transfer for Jonny Evans, the club didn’t bolster their centre-back ranks with a marquee arrival. Since then, Erik ten Hag has been without Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane at points, with the former of the two still sidelined until the New Year. As a result, Evans, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof have played regularly in recent weeks, but by the looks of things, a new centre-back in 2024 appears to be high on the club’s wishlist.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is set to come in at Old Trafford, taking a 25 per cent stake in the club and looks likely to control sporting decisions, and it appears as if a move for a player he already knows could be on the cards.

The Sun shared a Man Utd transfer update on Jean-Clair Todibo in the last 48 hours, claiming that a return move for the Nice defender is being discussed at Old Trafford following on from a summer approach. The report adds that ‘Ratcliffe's imminent investment at Old Trafford could help make a deal more straightforward - though it would have to be a permanent move’.

Jean-Clair Todibo profiled

Todibo is 23 years of age and is an out-and-out centre-back who appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €30m valuation. A France international, the defender is under contract until 2027. (Jean-Clair Todibo profile – Transfermarkt)

He made the permanent move to Nice, a club owned by Ratcliffe, back in 2021 from Barcelona following a loan spell and has now made 114 appearances for the Ligue 1 side in all competitions. (Jean-Clair Todibo stats – Transfermarkt)

The player has also come in for praise from former teammate Aaron Ramsey, who labelled the defender as a “great player”.

“Jean-Clair is a very interesting character; he’s very confident and he’s a great guy around the dressing room and he’s a very, very talented player, who can go all the way to the top. For him, it is important to keep his feet on the ground, strive for more, and take in as much information as possible.

“He’s playing alongside one of the most experienced players in Dante, who has played at the very highest level now for a number of years. For Jean-Clair to have that experience next to him is invaluable. He’s a great guy, a great player and very ambitious, so there is no reason that he can’t go all the way to the top and represent France.”

Therefore, on paper, signing a young defender who appears to be going from strength to strength seems to be a wise move, especially with United’s injury issues so far this season and the Ratcliffe factor, making this one to watch.